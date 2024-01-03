San Diego Padres ANNOUNCED 2024 Major League Baseball Coaching Staff

The San Diego Padres announced members of their coaching staff today. from manager Mike Shildt for the 2024 campaign.

Ruben Niebla – throwing coach

Ben Fritz – bullpen coach

Tim Leiper – third base coach, infield and on-base running instructor

David Macias is the first base coach, field and on-base running instructor.

Victor Rodriguez – hitting coach

Mike McCoy – assistant hitting coach

Pat O’Sullivan – assistant batting coach

Brian Esposito – Catching Coach and Playing Strategy Assistant

Ryan Barba – Major League field coordinator

Peter Summerville – Assistant Coach and Game Planning

Heberto Andrade – bullpen catcher and assistant coach

Morgan Burkhart – Major League assistant coach

San Diego Padres personnel

Fog, 52, returns for his third season as the San Diego Padres’ pitching coach after overseeing a pitching staff that finished the 2023 season with the second-lowest ERA (3.86) in the majors. He helped Blake Snell earn the San Diefgo Padres’ fifth Cy Young Award in franchise history, and Snell and reliever Josh Hader earned first-team All-MLB honors.

FritzThe 42-year-old is entering his tenth season in the San Diego Padres organization and fifth as a bullpen coach at the Major League level. Under Fritz in 2023, the Padres bullpen ranked fourth among all NL relief staff in ERA (3.58) and H/9.0 IP ratio (7.81), tied for fourth in HR/9.0 IP (1 .01) and fifth in opponent batting average (.233). and tied for sixth in WHIP (1.29).

LeiperHe is 57 years old and joins the Padres coaching staff as third base coach, fielding and base running instructor after spending the last four seasons (2020-23) with the San Francisco Giants as fielding and running coordinator. bases in their player development system. From December 2013 to the 2018 season, Leiper served as the first base coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.

You may be interested in: OFFICIAL: Miami Marlins ANNOUNCED Chief Marketing Officer for 2024

MaciasHe is 37 years old and returns for his third season as the Padres’ first base coach, on-field and on-base running coach, and in 2023 helped Fernando Tatis Jr. win the San Diego Padres’ first platinum glove and became the first National League outfielder to win it. He spent time on the East Carolina University coaching staff as an assistant coach in 2021 after spending the previous four seasons coaching at Vanderbilt University under Tim Corbin.

RodriguezHe is 62 years old and joins the Padres’ coaching staff as hitting coach after spending the previous six seasons (2018-23) as an assistant hitting coach with the Cleveland Guardians. 2024 will be his 48th season in professional baseball as a player, instructor or coach. He spent five seasons (2013–17) in the same position with the Boston Red Sox.

McCoyHe is 42 years old and joins the Major League coaching staff as an assistant hitting coach in his ninth season in the Padres organization and most recently served as a minor league hitting coordinator for the past two years (2022-2.3). The San Diego, Calif. native was Single-A Lake Elsinore’s manager for the 2021 campaign after managing Single-A Tri-City in 2019.

You may be interested in: UPDATED Vander Franco Case: “Operation Exit 27”

O’SullivanHe is 46 years old and joins the Major League coaching staff as an assistant hitting coach in his seventh season in the San Diego Padres organization and most recently served as the hitting coach for Double-A San Antonio in 2023. The Oak Lawn, Illinois native served in the same position at Lake Elsinore for two seasons (2021-22) after initially joining the organization as Single-A Tri-City’s hitting coach in 2018- 19 years old.

Esposito, 44, returns to the Major League coaching staff as catchers coach and game strategy assistant in his third season with the organization after joining the Padres in 2022 as manager of Single-A Fort Wayne. The Staten Island, New York native spent the previous nine seasons (2013-21) in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, most recently as manager of Triple-A Indianapolis in 2018-19 and 2021, and spent 2020 at the alternate training facility. “Pirates” site. in Altoona.

BeardThe 39-year-old joins the major league coaching staff as a major league field coordinator for his third season in the Padres organization. He initially joined the Padres as a minor league infield coordinator in 2022 before becoming an assistant fielding/infield coordinator for the 2023 season.

You may be interested in: 550 MILLION: Juan Soto with Yankees in 12 YEARS, report predicts

SummervilleThe 32-year-old returns for his sixth season on the major league coaching staff and third as an assistant coach and game planner after spending the previous four seasons as a catcher/assistant coach. Summerville played four years for Santa Clara University, was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a minor league free agent in 2016, and spent two seasons (2017-18) with the Dodgers as a development coach.

AndradeThe 57-year-old returns to the San Diego Padres for his third season as a bullpen catcher and assistant coach after spending the previous 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, including the last three seasons as a major league assistant coach after 15 years. working as a catcher in the bullpen. Andrade spent three years (1986–88) as a catcher in the Chicago Cubs’ farm system and played professional baseball in Venezuela, Italy and Colombia before retiring as a player in 1996.

BurkhartHe is 51 years old and entering his twelfth season in the Padres organization and fourth on a Major League coaching staff as an assistant coach. The St. Louis, Missouri native originally joined the Padres in 2013 and has served on coaching staffs at every level of the club’s farm system, including Fort Wayne (2013-14), San Antonio (2015) and “A”. Triple-A El Paso (2016–19).

Information taken from the MLB/San Diego Padres press box..