Santiago Muñoz scores his first goal for Newcastle United

The former player of Santos Laguna of Liga MX, Santiago Munoz, scored his first goal with the Newcastle United in the Under 23 team of the Magpies in the match against West Bromwich Albion when the Albinegro club lost the match 0-2.

Muñoz’s score was ‘presumed’ by the official account of Newcastle United, highlighting the performance of the Mexican, who was close to completing his double four minutes later.

Great start to the second half for the young Magpies when an excellent cross from Joe Oliver from the right wing is headed in by Muñoz!, published the account.

Muñoz was nothing to tie the cards at minute 56 in a play where he sent his shot over the crossbar.

The former Santos player started this match and was substituted at 66 straight, when the match was tied at 2 goals.

Muñoz had scored a goal last February, but on that occasion it was a goal in a series of penalties.

