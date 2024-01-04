Saoirse Ronan turned down huge Black Widow role in the MCU

Florence Pugh won the hearts of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her portrayal of Yelena Belova. However, it seems Black Widow Instead, the role almost went to Saoirse Ronan.

Florence Pugh made a splash when she jumped from the indie scene to the MCU. Because of so many problems that people have faced Black WidowPugh was definitely not one of them. However, it appears the role of Yelena Belova almost went to indie darling Saoirse Ronan, who reportedly turned down the Marvel character before Pugh was offered it:

“As for Saoirse (Ronan), I heard something she said. She turned down the role of Sister Florence in Black Widow,” Justin Kroll revealed in a recent episode of the series. City. “Marvel wasn’t her cup of tea and she wasn’t interested.”

Considering Saoirse Ronan’s acting background, it’s not surprising that she wasn’t interested in starring in a Marvel film. While it would certainly be interesting to see Ronan’s take on the now-iconic Yelena Belova, it seems best for everyone to see the actress pass on and let Florence Pugh take on the character. Once again, it seems the MCU has hit the nail on the head with its casting!

Who is attached to Thunderbolts movie?

During Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation in July, it was revealed that Jake Schreier would direct the upcoming film. Thunderbolts project. Eric Pearson, author Black Widowpreviously wrote a draft of the script before being replaced by Lee Sung-jin.

Thunderbolts features a stellar cast including Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbor as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as the Phantom, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes and Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross. Ayo Edebier and Steven Yeun will also star in undisclosed roles.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned for the latest news on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!