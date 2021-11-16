Sassari announces the arrival of Piero Bucchi

There Dinamo Banco di Sardegna is pleased to announce that Piero Bucchi is the new biancoblu coach. Born in 1958, a very long curriculum in the top flight and in Europe in over twenty-five years of career, currently assistant coach of the Italian national team, coach Bucchi arrives in Sardinia bringing experience and competence; Sassari will in fact be the eighth place in Serie A led by the Bolognese coach.

The carreer. Born on March 5, 1958, Piero Bucchi has 635 appearances in Serie A with 334 successes. He began his career in the youth teams of Virtus Bologna and Basket Rimini: in 1996 he obtained his first position as head coach which ended with the achievement of promotion to the top flight. In the 1999-2000 season he moved to Benetton Treviso with which he won an Italian Cup (2000), the Italian Super Cup (2001) and was elected Coach of the Year. He wins another promotion in Serie A with Naples and then moves on to Virtus Roma: after the Capitoline experience he returns to Naples in the 2005-2006 season and wins the 2006 Italian Cup. In 2008 he arrives at Olimpia Milan where he drives the red shoes for three seasons and two Scudetto finals. In 2011 he was on the bench in Brindisi: with the Apulians he won the Final Four of the Italian Cup of LegaDue and achieved promotion to Serie A. He remained in biancoblu for five seasons and wrote important pages in the history of the club, after having brought New Basketball to the first qualification to the Final Eight of the Italian Cup thanks to the seventh place in the standings. After Brindisi he trains first Pesaro then Caserta to return in 2018 to Virtus Roma: with the Giallorossi he first wins salvation in Serie A2 then promotion to Serie A. Last year he started on the Roman bench then, following the corporate events that led to the exclusion of the Capitoline from the championship, he coached Pallacanestro Cantù in the second part of the season.

Coach Piero Bucchi will be presented to the media on Thursday, November 18th, at 11 am in the press conference in the corporate Club House in via Pietro Nenni, in Sassari.