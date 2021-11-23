Scam risk for Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu team yesterday released a video via Twitter for warn their investors of the risks associated with a scam that would target investor accounts in the meme coin.

Stay Alert & Safe #ShibArmy! We’ve been made aware of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication platforms. Here’s a quick video to provide more information on the matter. pic.twitter.com/UOh50WsJSQ – Shib (@Shibtoken) November 21, 2021

The Shiba Inu fake airdrop scam

The group has warned investors of do not share the keys to the wallet for any reason or to provide any e-mail address or password to anyone.

It announces itself in the video:

“There is: Breaking News! Big event! There is no Shiba Airdrop! “

On October 28, SHIB, called Doge killer, reached an all-time high of $ 0.000086 but prices have suffered in the past two weeks a strong retracement.

The quotes now sare around the value of $ 0.00004490 and its valuation is around $ 24 billion, after hitting $ 36 billion, surpassing its historical rival Dogecoin and entering the top ten cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu vs Dogecoin

Born in 2020 Shiba Inu has always been regarded as thea main competitor of the most famous meme coin Dogecoin, founded in 2013. In 2021, after an impressive growth, Shiba managed to overtake Dogecoin by capitalization, earning the title of Dogecoin killer.

Similar to the story of the mysterious Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto, Shiba Inu has an anonymous creator named Ryoshi. But the project immediately had the support and funding of the Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin. Buterin arrived at hold nearly 50% of all SHIB currencies, which donated the Covid Relief Fund to India.

As Elon Musk was the driver of Dogecoin’s quotes, with his repeated tweets, at the same time it can be said that Buterin has helped to create enormous interest of the crypto community towards Shiba Inu.

The news that dragged the price of SHIB

But some recent news has helped make the coin even more attractive. Like what America’s largest cinema and theater chain, Amc announced that it will soon be It is possible to pay with Shiba to enter its halls.

Shiba Inu, from September 2021, when it was listed on Coinbase, and it was the third most traded currency on the famous exchange, after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Recently the Shiba team also announced a project related to NFTs, even if the details of the matter are not yet known. But all this is obviously not enough to make it a safe and reliable currency.

Many exchanges such as the famous trading app Robinhood they have not yet agreed to list the currency, precisely because of the need to monitor its solidity. The recent announcement of this possible scam can only increase doubts about these meme coins

Born almost for fun, grown at an impressive pace, without a real project behind them, but only thanks to the speculation pushed by great personalities, such as Elon Musk or Vitalik Buterin, for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu now the stage of maturity is opening, which must lead to a consolidation of their future and their role within the crypto ecosystem.