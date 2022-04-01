Scariest Witchcraft Movies You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking for a plan for the weekend? We have a good recommendation for you movies about witchcraftwhich you cannot miss at your own risk since each and every one of them are considered the most disturbing movies of all time.

WARNING!if you are a highly sensitive person, frightened or suffer from insomnia, we suggest you not see them, because it is a fact that the strong images that you will see below disturb you for days (even weeks), now if you are one of the viewers who love terror, prepare your popcorn and enjoy the best films focused on black magic.

Suspiria

Let’s start with a film that has been multi-awarded by critics, not only for its terrifying plot and excellent photography, but also for the great cast since we can see great actresses like Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz and Mia Goth.

The history of the openwork director Luca Guadagnino, (Call Me by Your Name), is one of the most interesting stories in his career, since his great sensitivity gives us beautifully terrifying images, which even if you don’t want to see them, you can’t stop looking at them. The plot of this film focuses on how a young and talented American dancer travels to the most prestigious dance school in Berlin, but she discovers to her surprise that this institution holds great secrets and a horrible history.

the devil’s legacy

Perhaps one of the most shocking and creepy horror movies of the last decade, because even though we think it’s a simple horror story, we promise you that after watching it you won’t sleep with the lights off again. This film starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne, tells the story of a family that, after a macabre accident, sees their lives completely destroyed. A story full of visually disturbing and aurally disturbing moments. It is without a doubt one of the best movies about witchcraft that you should add to your list for this weekend.