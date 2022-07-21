Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie will act in the most anticipated film of 2022

Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie will debut in their first live action film with Wes Anderson in one of the most anticipated films of this year. Yes ok Oscar-nominated actress He had already collaborated with the director before, he only did so by lending his voice for one of his animated projects. For Robbie, it is the first time he has worked with the acclaimed artist.

wes anderson He has been very productive lately. A little over a year ago, the idiosyncratic American author premiered his latest perfectly symmetrical and delightfully quirky drama, the snappy ensemble piece The French Chronicleand now he’s about to return with another heart-warming film.

Acclaimed director Wes Anderson has two big projects coming soon. Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images

Asteroid City, the film that reunites Scarlett Johansson with Wes Anderson

titled Asteroid Cityhis next project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is presented as ‘a poetic meditation on the meaning of life that tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country to participate in academic competitions, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance and much more’.

The revered director has not only directed the film, but also co-produced and written the screenplay, which is based on an original story he conceived with Roman Coppola, his collaborator on 2007’s Darjeeling, 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom, and Isla de Perros, from 2018, in addition to its latest premiere on the big screen. Following a three-month shoot in Spain, Asteroid City is currently in post-production, with Focus Features having already acquired its worldwide release rights.

The cast of Asteroid City promises a film in the best Wes Anderson style

Any new Wes Anderson movie is, of course, cause for celebration, but this one is doubly so thanks to its stellar (not to say extensive) cast. It features many of his usual cast – Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Stephen Park, Tony Revolori and Rupert Friend – but also an exciting group of newcomers. to his colorful world. Among them are margot robbie, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon and Hong Chau. As if that were not enough, they are also Scarlett Johansson and Bryan Cranston, who will make their live-action film debut in a Wes Anderson film after voicing two of his characters in Isle of Dogs.

The studio has yet to announce a release date for the new project, though late 2022 or early 2023 certainly seems possible. More good news? Anderson fans won’t have to wait long to see even more from the director: he’s also in the works. The wonderful story of Henry Sugar Netflix, a Roald Dahl adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Richard Ayoade. Let’s hope Anderson’s current streak of creativity doesn’t end here.

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim.