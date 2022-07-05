Scarlett Johansson shows off her beauty in the morning and in her pajamas | Twitter

The beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson is not only one of the highest paid artists in the film industry, but also one of the most loved because her beautiful face, maddening figure that has stolen sighs and looks, without neglecting her incredible charisma on all the talent he possesses to interpret any type of character.

On this occasion, from the perfect angles, the beautiful interpreter of “Lucy“She let her beauty be seen posing in flirty pajamas from her bed, the background was white as were the bed sheets, they contrasted with the color of the clothes that the beautiful artist wore, as they were in earth tones such as coffee.

Her flirtatious outfit consisted of two pieces, a small short that gave a full view of the legs of Scarlett Johanssonwho sitting on the edge of the bed gave her best poses for the camera, a blouse with thick straps with a lighter shade of slightly transparent brown, under it a blue color peeked out that came from the bra she was wearing, looking truly like a work of art.

Her blonde hair in soft waves, short as it hung over her shoulders, with a charming view made her fans fill the publication with love, since the beautiful actress does not have her own social networks, her followers create accounts in honor of her in where they share news about their movies or achievements as well as their beautiful photos, which are always well received.

Scarlett Johansson shows off her beauty in the morning and in pajamas, photo: instagram



So this time would not be the exception, with the beauty that her eyes radiated at the moment of being portrayed so comfortably and carelessly, sitting on the edge of the bed, both hands resting on one of her legs exposed by the shortness of the shorts and these crossed to give it a more flirty touch.

Scarlett Johansson since she entered the world of cinema at eleven years of age, she has stood out for her beautiful face and above all for her talent, little by little she made her way to reach the leading roles that were presented to her, being twice named under the title of “the most beautiful woman in the world alive”, that is why today she is one of the most beloved, one of the best paid and successful.