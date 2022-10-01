science has managed to make it possible

Tell me you haven’t dreamed of sitting in front of your computer and not ending up with a championship belly.

They are usually identified jobs in front of the computeror that require prolonged standing, such as sedentary, which implies that they are not very suitable for our health. It is true that there are solutions on the market, we have already told you about elevating desks in the article where we broke down the perfect setup to work comfortably from home, but it is now that the science has put its machinery into operation and offers us an interesting solution.

The secret of the desk exercise is in the calves

Scientists from the University of Houston have published a document in the digital media iScience in which they detail how to unlock the potential of a ‘special’ muscle. The discovery has surprised locals and strangers alike and its protagonist is the soleus musclelocated in the area of ​​the twins, on the back of the leg. This muscle represents only the 1% of our massbut if active correctly, it is able to improve the metabolic health of our organism.

Research by Marc Hamilton, a professor at the University of Houston, suggests that through a soleus flexion exercisethe metabolism is activated exponentially, being able to improve the regulation of blood glucose and being much more effective than exercise, weight loss, or intermittent fasting. The Mr Hamilton assuresin an article from the university itself, that:

We had never dreamed that this muscle had this capacity. It has always been within us, but no one had investigated how to optimize our health, until now. When properly activated, the soleus muscle can increase aerobic metabolism to high levels for hours, not just minutes, and it does so using a different fuel mix.

It has been necessary a biopsy to reveal that the use of glycogen by the muscle has been minimal, it is the main responsible for us to have energy while we exercise, identifying other ingredients such as fats Y glucosewhich drive the soleus. Marc adds: