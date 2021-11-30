Scoreboard Verona Cagliari: Superman Radunovic, Carboni and Ceppitelli raise the wall – VOTES

The votes and judgments of the protagonists of the championship match between the yellow and blue and the rossoblu: report cards Hellas Verona Cagliari

The report cards of the protagonists of the match between Hellas Verona And Cagliari, valid for the 15th day of the championship of Serie A 2021/2022.

The report cards of Mazzarri’s men

RADUNOVIC 8 Monumental match of the goalkeeper called to replace Cragno: he flies on every ball and makes miraculous saves that save Cagliari on various occasions

CACERES 6.5 Careful race, without flaws and with a lot of precision: the rescue at the first half on Caprari was decisive

CEPPITELLI 7 Excellent performance of the rossoblù central: always clean in the closures and diagonals, he keeps Simeone at bay first and then Lasagna by not allowing a meter

CARBONS 7.5 If it weren’t for Radunovic’s amazing performance he would have the palm of best in the field: in defense he does not let even the light pass, many punctual and decisive closings in addition to the contribution offered when he releases himself forward

BELLANOVA 6 He runs a lot on the wing in the offensive phase and helps Caceres in the defensive phase: a shame about some inaccuracies in the goal area

NANDEZ 6.5 A lot of racing and a lot of scramble for El Leon, but this is no longer news. From the first to the last minute he puts his heart into whatever position on the pitch he is

FATS 6 Careful and clean match, he performs an important task as a screen in front of the defense, always closing on the Verona attacking midfielders. (84 ′ STROOTMAN SV)

DALBERT 5.5 He plays in a position that is not his, as an inside midfield. In the first half he tries to put grit and desire into it, in the second half he physically drops and leaves the game. (74 ′ MARIN 6 He does the homework in midfield without infamy and without praise)

LYKOGIANNIS 6 Slightly opaque offensive phase but good performance in the defensive phase, he helps Carboni in doubling and saves a goal by removing the ball from Faraoni’s head. (82 ′ HOE SV)

JOAO PEDRO 5.5 The captain’s proof would not be insufficient for what he puts on the field: heart, sacrifice and dedication. Too bad he never kicks on goal and for a striker it is essential

KEITA BALDE 5 Opaque match of the Senegalese striker, he finds few playable balls and has in his conscience the missed opportunity on an assist from Bellanova. (74 ′ PAVOLETTI 5.5 Little served by his teammates, he enters a complicated phase of the race)