Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: all the curiosities about the film







Defined by many as one of the best film adaptations ever made of a comic, Scott Pilgrim vs The World (here the review) is today a real cult, which does not fail to always gain new fans. Released in theaters in 2010, this is directed by Edgar Wright, director known for films such as Shaun of the dead insane And Baby Driver, and within it the inventions of the literary work as well as those of the cinematographic medium are combined. The result is a disruptive, electrifying and continuously surprising work.

Written by Wright with Michael Bacall, this is taken from the comic series Scott Pilgrim, written by Bryan Lee O’Malley and published from 2004 to 2010. Having come into contact with the project, Wright decided not to create a film that had only the story in common with the comic. He wanted that Scott Pilgrim vs The World shared much more with O’Malley’s text. In particular, the source of inspiration was the Diabolik from Mario Bava, a work in which the aim is not to make everything as realistic as it is original from the point of view of the staging.







Highly acclaimed by critics, Scott Pilgrim vs The World it turned out to be a flop at the box office, only to gain more notoriety as the years went by. Even today it is a film to be rediscovered and re-evaluated in every brilliant invention. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and other curiosities. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: the plot of the film

Set in the city of Toronto, the film stars the 23-year-old Scott Pilgrim, bassist of the garage rock group dei Sex Bob-omb attending high school Knives Chau. Thanks to this new relationship, the boy seems to be managing to forget his ex, who now sings in a successful band instead. Everything goes smoothly, until Scott meets the mysterious roller-blader Ramona Flowers. The girl came to Toronto from New York to find peace and leave the past behind. But no one knows what he wants to forget, until Scott falls in love with her.

When Scott decides to ask her to be his girlfriend, he discovers that it isn’t easy at all. In order to conquer the girl, in fact, he must first defeat the League of Seven Evil Ex of Ramona, put together by Gideon, her last flame. The seven exes will therefore do everything to knock Scott out, proving to Ramona how he is absolutely not suitable for her. So if Scott is truly in love, he’ll have to defeat them before it’s too late. Thus began an unpredictable series of misadventures and impossible situations.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: the cast of the film

To play the likeable protagonist Scott Pilgrim there is the actor Michael Cera, while Mark Webber, Alison Pill And Johnny Simmons are Stephen Stills, Kim Pine and Neil Nordegraf, the members of the band Sex Bob-omb. The latter three had to do a lot of practice before being able to play their respective instruments on their own, while Cera, also known as an expert bassist, had to work hard to look less good in order not to overshadow his colleagues. Then there is the actress in the role of Knives Chau Ellen Wong, while Anna Kendrick is Stacey Pilgrim, Scott’s younger sister. In reality, Kendrick is three years older at Cera.

Ramona Flowers is portrayed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, while several well-known actors find themselves in the role of the seven evil exes. Gideon is in fact portrayed by Jason Schwartzman, while Lucas Lee is Chris Evans. Todd Ingram has the face of Brandon Routh while Roxy Richter is Mae Whitman. They then appear Kieran Culkin in the role of Wallace Wells e Shota Saito And Keita Saito as Kyle and Ken Katayanagi. The Oscar-winning actress Brie Larsoninstead, it’s Natalie “Envy” Adams, Scott’s ex-girlfriend. A big fan of Wright, Larson asked to be allowed to participate without ever having read the comic Scott Pilgrim.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: the comic and the video game

Given the huge success of the O’Malley comic, several Hollywood studios became interested in producing a film adaptation. The author of Scott Pilgrim however, he was skeptical of the idea of ​​a transposition. However, the entry of Wright in the project led him to change his opinion, given the great attention paid by the director in creating a film that is very faithful to the original text. Wright, for example, included various effects and visual elements referring to the typical style of comics. As for the ending, however, we had to opt for an original idea, since the sixth and final volume of the series was not yet ready at that time.

In August 2010 the video game was also distributed via download for PlayStation 3 and Xbox Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game, produced by Ubisoft and with a soundtrack composed by the Anamanaguchi group. The video game received good reviews, leading players to face numerous battles over seven levels, one for each of Ramona’s ex. DLC packs were later released, one with Knives Chau as a playable character during the DVD release of the movie and later with Wallace Wells as a playable character and online multiplayer mode.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: the trailer and where to see the movie in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Scott Pilgrim vs The World it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Now. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Friday 1st October at 23:25 On the canal 20 Mediaset.

