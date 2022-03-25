Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building already has a premiere date on Disney +

MADRID, 25 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Disney+ has announced the release date of the second season of the series Only Murders in the Buildingwhich will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 28, within the Star brand.

“After the shocking death of the president of the Arconia neighborhood council, Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) they are forced to unmask the killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications arise: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s murderthis being the central theme of a competing podcast and, in addition, they have to deal with a group of New York residents who believe they are the ones who committed the murder“, reads the synopsis of the new installment.

Only Murder in the Building is the work of creators and screenwriters Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The second installment will feature additions to the cast of Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colletti, Cara Delevingne, Andrea Martin, Michael Rapaport, and Amy Schumer.

“We’ve got a good, solid plot for Season 2. It’s going to be really exciting when the new cast and everything starts to come in. We’ve been working with the writers for a few months. With this show you have to build the mystery backwards to move forward and twist the road to resolution. So first you have to know everything in the end, hide things and twist the plotco-creator John Hoffman told Elle.

“What will be interesting in Season 2 is that it will expand the story. In New York, it doesn’t take long for an interesting story to hit the headlines.. So it will expand what’s going on in their lives and with the podcast,” she added.