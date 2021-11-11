Sebastiano Bianchi, the drawings of the basketball player missing in Verbania- Corriere.it

A man who has the character of someone who has character. A boy with a big heart, especially when he plays. If he has to give 100% in a match, he gives a lot more. generous. Sebastiano Bianchi, 29, the Basket Knights winger who died last Sunday in Verbania and returned home to his parents on Thursday morning. Friends, fans, even those who manage the Legnano team in which he has been playing since this summer, in the dramatic hours when he feared for his life, they drew a portrait in univocal colors of the Omegna basketball player: a boy of character, generous. But also solitary, secluded, sensitive. An artist.

The wing of the Legnano Knights true – tells who belongs to the staff who manage the team in Serie B -. He is introverted but, lately, he has opened up a lot with his teammates. a point of reference for everyone. Massimiliano Giudici, communication manager of the Legnano Knights: He is also thinking about new professional paths outside of basketball. A good player, at the dawn of thirty, who wants explore new horizons beyond sport, to the challenges, to the competitive spirit. But he never said he wanted to quit basketball. Nor, even less, of wanting to disappear into thin air.





Seba’s sensitivity to art Not just basketball. Sebastiano a real artist, passionate about drawing: Have you tried to take a look at your works on Instagram? – says his friend Massimiliano -. Just go to Sebastiano’s profile to understand that the Legnano Basket winger is a talent. His drawings, like dreams, tormented thoughts: naked men, clinging, suspended. Falling giants. But also a house in Marbella, where he may have stayed in the past. His teammates are shaken: they feared the worst for Seba. On Wednesday 10 November they tried to train at the Palazzetto di Castellanza. But there was no serenity to hit the basket, run, try out the game schemes.

The championship The meeting with Piombino is scheduled for next Sunday. Everyone hopes that Sebastiano can also be there. For the fans, Bianchi an essential element: During the meetings of everything – says Marco Allieri, historic Knights fan – If in a match he scores 14 points, like last Sunday against Sangiorgese, maybe he takes it out on himself, because he could score a few more. Severe Seba. It demands a lot from its qualities.

