second suspect in case arrested

California shooting leaves 6 people dead and 12 injured 0:32

(CNN) — Sacramento police have arrested a second man they say is connected to the mass shooting, which left 6 dead and a chaotic crime scene with more than 100 shell casings, this weekend for alleged possession of a machine gun.

the suspects

Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested on Monday. Now, police say his brother, Smiley Martin, 27, was at the scene of the shooting early Sunday “with serious gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital for treatment,” according to a statement from the Department. Sacramento Police.

“Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under police supervision at the hospital while his treatment continues,” the statement said. Once his medical care is complete, Smiley Martin will be jailed for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, according to police.

For his part, Dandrae Martin, was booked on Monday on charges of assault and illegal possession of firearms, according to Sacramento police. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Sacramento County Prosecutor Anne Marie Schubert said in a statement posted online that Martin, 26, has not been charged with murder. She said that she believes authorities will end up arresting more people.

Two shootings that occurred over the weekend in the United States 1:38

The deadly incident, which also left 12 people injured earlier Sunday, is one of more than 120 mass shootings in the United States this year and one of at least 10 shootings over the weekend.

“The investigation is very complex and involves many witnesses, numerous videos and significant physical evidence,” Schubert said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate further arrests in this case.”

Martin is being held without bond, according to online jail records. CNN has not been able to contact his attorney.

At Monday night’s emotional vigil, the Sacramento community and public officials expressed frustration over repeated instances of gun violence in the city and called for action to prevent further shootings.

Here’s what we know so far about the shooting.

How the shooting unfolded

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in a bustling area of ​​downtown, just blocks from the California State Capitol, Sacramento City Hall and the Golden 1 Center, where the NBA team of the city plays

A video posted on social media appears to show an altercation before the shooting, police said in a statement. “We are currently working to determine what, if any, relationship these events have to the shooting,” the statement said.

During the initial investigation, detectives found more than 100 shell casings and discovered at least three buildings and three cars that had been hit by bullets.

“There were a lot of shots fired that night, hence the complexity of the investigation,” Police Chief Katherine Lester told CNN affiliate KCRA.

Lester has said that there were multiple shooters and that a huge fight ensued before the shooting. A stolen gun was among hundreds of pieces of evidence found at the scene, he said Sunday.

Police said they had issued search warrants at three homes and at least one firearm had been recovered. The authorities have reported that they have received more than 100 video and photo files on a notice portal.

Victims up to 21 years old

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the six victims who died:

–Johntaya Alexander, 21

–Melinda Davis, 57

— Sergio Harris, 38

— Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32

— Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21

–Devazia Turner, 29

The tragedy has shattered the families of the victims, shocked the community and angered those frustrated by another mass shooting.

“My son was a very lively young man,” Harris’ mother, Pamela Harris, told CNN affiliate KOVR. She said that her son smiled all the time and never bothered anyone.

“And for this to happen, it’s crazy,” he said. “And right now I’m at a point where I don’t know what to do. I don’t even think this is real.”

The second mass shooting in Sacramento in recent weeks

The incident was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks. On February 28, a man fatally shot three of his children and another man in a church. The gunman took his own life, according to authorities.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said solutions, not wishful thinking, are needed to help change the trajectory of gun violence in America.

“Thoughts and prayers are not enough,” he said. “It’s about time we had a sensible conversation about guns in America. We have a disease – it’s a disease in our country, it’s a disease in our culture.”

He said Sacramento will continue to invest in programs focused on early intervention and youth violence prevention.

“In our city, we will take stock and do everything we can — on the investment side, on the public safety side, on the gun side — to protect the public,” Steinberg said.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement saying “the scourge of gun violence remains a crisis in our country. We must end this carnage.”

And President Joe Biden called Sacramento “another community devastated by gun violence” and called on Congress to act on gun control measures.

“In a single act in Sacramento, six people have been killed and at least a dozen others injured,” Biden said in a statement. “Families forever changed. Survivors who have to heal wounds both visible and invisible.”

CNN’s Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan contributed to this report.