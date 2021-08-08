Seeing The Lord of the Rings in the cinema 20 years later: epic perfection

Silence. Can you feel this air of colored glass starting to skip? Slowly, like a butterfly that does not know where to land, until our fingers touch it and we begin to perceive green valleys, houses set in the hills and a taste of rustic happiness. The story of The Lord of the Rings has just begun. We’re back in the county. Everything is alright. And in the meantime we realize that not even a second has passed, that these twenty years since the release in the hall of The Fellowship of the Ring they are only sterile personal data, because the magic is always there, the ship of smoke still crosses the circle.

And it does it differently and yet the same, with the warm veil of 4K that envelops the whole cinema, where Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy has resumed its journey, gently chaining hundreds of spectators. Again, again and again. So what’s it like to see these three films in theaters after two decades? Let’s take this short long journey together.

The Lord of the Rings and the immortality of cinema

It was strange to imagine such an all-encompassing public response. Yet huddled in the room were many. Who with the ring tight in his pocket, who had never seen him in the cinema, who would have watched The Lord of the Rings for the first time in the shadow of the projector.

And it is in these exceptional moments that we realize how universal Peter Jackson’s masterpiece is. It embraces everyone without distinction and works exactly as if it just came out, from tangible armor to pinpoint CGI.

Howard Shore’s music skips between our ears and brings us back there, to a place that some had already lived in the room, perhaps too small to remember it well, but which they had then devoured on TV, with DVDs and in streaming. A pagan rite that was only waiting for a white cloth to be properly celebrated.

The primal strength of The Lord of the Rings in the cinema it is its unchanged perfection, which clings to our spine like a steep rock staircase, on which it is so beautiful to go up and down. The hall does only what it has to do: it amplifies the chills, which become an ocean of war drums under the skin.

Battles and inclusiveness according to Peter Jackson

One of the first jolts that vibrate on our eyes is that of the battle of Helm’s Deep. Because it is inevitable that in the cinema it is something else. And there it is.

The roar of the Uruk-hai footsteps, the rain that resets everything before the real storm, the hall stunned with breath in its throat, waiting for the first arrow to be fired.

The Lord of the Rings erupts his battle cry in the dark, vibrating cinematic slashes thanks to the total mastery of Peter Jackson. Only the cinema makes us understand the all-encompassing vision of the director, who really conceived his trilogy to be projected on the widest possible screen, so that even we, kidnapped, at a certain point will approach our hand to our side thinking of finding a sword to extract. .

Why this does The Lord of the Rings in theaters: Makes you part of something much bigger, a whole that is the maximum expression of the visual epic. And in doing so he connects Jackson’s gaze with ours, the mastery of detail-made objects that become colossal, from the Minas Tirith models to the city that rips through the screen as the camera hovers over its rocky spiers.

Only at the cinema The Lord of the Rings makes us live inside the screen, hitting us straight to the heart with the friendship between Legolas and Gimli, one of the best examples of inclusiveness and understanding of the different ever.

Together with the dazzling power of that “I’m not a man”, which erupts the feminist message with crystalline naturalness, as it should be.

From small to giant, from hobbits to the whole world

There is a granite sense of belonging that connects film and audience. And Peter Jackson knows this perfectly well.

Because between the environmentalist power of The two Towers, the messages of equality, honor and gender equality there is one that supports the whole work: even the smallest and apparently insignificant creature can change the world.

And while the eyes are captivated by the room, the trilogy de The Lord of the Rings remembers how the four Hobbits are the true saviors of Middle-earth. Because everyone contributed massively to the victory over Sauron. Some like Frodo and Sam more clearly, some like Merry in convincing the Ent to fight Saruman or Pippin with the fires lit in Minas Tirith.

And this small message becomes even more gigantic in the room. Because we are all wet wrens in front of a world of flames, blood and chains, but we can change it, we just have to try.

The inner power of the Peter Jackson trilogy is always there, from the charge to the fields of the Pelennor to the caustic comedy of Gimli. And in the worst moments, those when everything really seems lost, well, the memory always goes to something infinitely small but capable of tearing the world apart.

Like the ribbons in Rosy Cotton’s hair, which moved as she danced. Because here, at the end of everything, we will always be together.