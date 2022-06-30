Selena Gomez and Cara Delevigne kiss and revolutionize the networks

Singer and actress Selena Gomez and British model and actress Cara Delevingne have been close friends for several years. But now it seems that there is something more between them… The singer and the actress left us speechless when we saw them kissing in one of the scenes of the series ‘Only murders in the building’ that they recorded for the Disney+ platform.

In the second season of the story they are a couple and the plot focuses on three people who are involved in a crime when investigating the death of one of their New York neighbors.

Regarding the hot scene, Cara Delevingne responded to questions about the experience that allowed her to interact with one of her friends in front of the camera.

“It was just fun. When you know someone that well, it’s comfortable and you kind of have fun with it. Who in the world wouldn’t want to kiss Selena?”

The 29-year-old actress also appreciated the fact of being able to spend a few days with Selena, because, although they maintain a friendship due to work commitments of both, they practically cannot be seen often.

“We never get to see each other that much because we’re so busy. So to be able to spend so much time with her, and also to be able to work alongside her, it’s nice. She’s an amazing person, she’s brilliant, one of my favorite actresses I’ve ever worked with.” stressed.