Entertainment

Selena Gomez and her dazzling sequin outfit

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 29 3 minutes read

The young singer, Selena Gómez, is leaving everyone with their mouths open, but not because of any scandal or because of some new song, but because of her styling and good taste in clothes, because fashion experts consider that this summer, more than being in trend, is imposing fashion.

According to an article in the famous Vogue magazine, Selena Gomezhas shown that she is a woman who has a closet with an infinity of garments that allow her to create various perfect and infinite combinations, but her main success in fashion is when she looks for something to wear on the red carpets, well, that is where she makes her proposal stand out.

At these times, the singeris back on the screens, her facet as an actress, has never left her aside, so she is shining in the second season of Only Murders in the Buildingin which it also shines for the outfits it is presenting, says Vogue.

It may interest you: Kylie Jenner looks beautiful behind the scenes of Kylie Cosmetics

If singing and acting weren’t enough, Selena Gómez also shines as a great businesswoman, her cosmetic line, Rare, is growing at the expected pace, showing what this young woman is capable of doing.

Returning to her participation in this second season, Selena Gómez, took advantage of the premiere of said project to do her thing on the red carpet, so she displayed style, as no one else knows how to do it, and on this occasion she paraded like a Hollywood diva .

In “Only Murders in the Building”, the actress has chosen a series of summer dresses, but also with a vision for the following seasons. She has emphasized shirt dresses, the hybrid between elegance and comfort that seduces the best dressed.

Later, she remembered the best of Lady Di’s revenge dress with an emerald green design, and her appearance in a Prada floral model and her last choice is the one that rewrote the current codes, the article states.

fashion, highlights that the dress that I use in the premiere of this series in which it participates, because it was a dress with shine, but elegant. It is a design signed by Michael Kors, a piece that is reminiscent of Greek aesthetics. Asymmetrical neckline with gathered and cut out detail at the waist, ideal to achieve that flattering visual effect, especially if the silhouette is inverted triangle or rectangle.

The maxi-length dress has a deep opening, that small and great detail that the muses of the cinema bet on at all times, since it releases stylization and sophistication.

The sandals with fine straps in silver stand out, a style by Kate Young, her personal stylist. The accessories she wore, subtle earrings from Effy Jewelry, were perfect for this dress.

Finally, to give it that style hollywood, Selena Gomez, chose a voluminous hairstyle with swept back and medium ponytail, the favorite of Anne Hathaway. And for the touch with a bit of drama, she used a cat eye effect on the eyes.

Follow us on

Six years working for the publishing house El Debate in Culiacán, Sinaloa and in Mexico City. With experience in covering the health sector, political parties, the presidency, marches and demonstrations, universities and academic sources, science, security, street stories, city characters, culture and shows. As a correspondent in Mexico City, I provide coverage of all news of national relevance, as well as various topics of interest for the Tercer Piso section, information published in the printed edition of the newspaper and on the website debate.com.mx. Contribution to the company’s digital content with live broadcasts for the Facebook platform in the EL DEBATE account. Until now, in my time at EL DEBATE, I have managed to obtain the 2018 National Journalism Award in the interview category, the 2015 Journalism and Competitiveness Award granted by the Council for the Economic Development of Sinaloa (Codesin) for my collaboration in the work journalistic “They profit from public property” by journalist Luis Enrique Moreno. I was also awarded a scholarship by the Ibero-American University of Mexico City in its Press and Democracy journalistic specialization program (PRENDE) 2017 and by the Center for Economic Research and Teaching, AC (CIDE) in its Diploma in Investigative Journalism 2019. I am a graduate of the Degree in Communication and Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 29 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The best movies and series with actors from Stranger Things

5 mins ago

“El Puma”, proud because his daughter Genesis is part of the new season of The Umbrella Academy

6 mins ago

Johnny Depp’s lawyer saved a man on a plane

17 mins ago

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Detailed Hawkman and Dr. Fate Toys

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button