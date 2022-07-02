Selena Gomez and her dazzling sequin outfit | Instagram

The young singer, Selena Gómez, is leaving everyone with their mouths open, but not because of any scandal or because of some new song, but because of her styling and good taste in clothes, because fashion experts consider that this summer, more than being in trend, is imposing fashion.

According to an article in the famous Vogue magazine, Selena Gomezhas shown that she is a woman who has a closet with an infinity of garments that allow her to create various perfect and infinite combinations, but her main success in fashion is when she looks for something to wear on the red carpets, well, that is where she makes her proposal stand out.

At these times, the singeris back on the screens, her facet as an actress, has never left her aside, so she is shining in the second season of Only Murders in the Buildingin which it also shines for the outfits it is presenting, says Vogue.

If singing and acting weren’t enough, Selena Gómez also shines as a great businesswoman, her cosmetic line, Rare, is growing at the expected pace, showing what this young woman is capable of doing.

Returning to her participation in this second season, Selena Gómez, took advantage of the premiere of said project to do her thing on the red carpet, so she displayed style, as no one else knows how to do it, and on this occasion she paraded like a Hollywood diva .

In “Only Murders in the Building”, the actress has chosen a series of summer dresses, but also with a vision for the following seasons. She has emphasized shirt dresses, the hybrid between elegance and comfort that seduces the best dressed.

Later, she remembered the best of Lady Di’s revenge dress with an emerald green design, and her appearance in a Prada floral model and her last choice is the one that rewrote the current codes, the article states.

fashion, highlights that the dress that I use in the premiere of this series in which it participates, because it was a dress with shine, but elegant. It is a design signed by Michael Kors, a piece that is reminiscent of Greek aesthetics. Asymmetrical neckline with gathered and cut out detail at the waist, ideal to achieve that flattering visual effect, especially if the silhouette is inverted triangle or rectangle.

The maxi-length dress has a deep opening, that small and great detail that the muses of the cinema bet on at all times, since it releases stylization and sophistication.

The sandals with fine straps in silver stand out, a style by Kate Young, her personal stylist. The accessories she wore, subtle earrings from Effy Jewelry, were perfect for this dress.

Finally, to give it that style hollywood, Selena Gomez, chose a voluminous hairstyle with swept back and medium ponytail, the favorite of Anne Hathaway. And for the touch with a bit of drama, she used a cat eye effect on the eyes.