Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, a few years ago with love

Like some children!, that’s how Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez looked when they were dating and without a doubt they were one of the most popular and beloved couples on the international show.

The Canadian already had the world at his feet with his successes and his gallantry, while the beautiful former Disney star had not only stolen the heart of Justin Bieber but also that of millions more.

The sentimental relationship between the singer and Selena Gomez and the photographs are often nostalgic for many of the generation who dreamed of seeing celebrities married and fulfilled.

One of the photographs of both that they like the most allows us to observe them with a great happiness that escapes from their smiles and although they both look very elegant, she in a radiant evening dress and the suit, few concentrate on the fact that they were still almost a few children.

Probably one of the reasons why the courtship of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber did not reach a marriage or something more lasting would be that reason, that both needed to mature and finally, time separated them.

It was said a lot that it was the excesses and infidelities of the Canadian that ended up separating him from the beautiful actress, but in reality only they know what was behind their union, their love and their terms and reconciliations.

Finally, fate marked them different paths and Bieber ended up marrying Hailey, who suffered many comparisons with Gomez and will surely continue to happen.

Definitely, what neither of the two celebrities expected was the health setback that both would experience and would really put them in a more than vulnerable situation.

A few years ago, the young woman underwent a kidney transplant thanks to a friend and as a consequence of the Lupus disease she is facing. But Justin Bieber He hasn’t had a good time either, because he currently faces facial paralysis that they assure will be very difficult to overcome without sequelae, since his condition would go beyond what we can see with the naked eye.

