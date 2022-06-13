Selena Gomez and the $1 million necklace with which she left everyone with their mouths open – Publimetro Chile

For every fan of fashion and the world of celebrities, the first quarter of each year is a special time. With the arrival of the awards season, the long-awaited red carpets are also approaching, where artists of the stature of Selena Gomez They flaunt their incredible style and surprise more than one with their clothing.

Despite her youth, the actress and singer, Selena Gomez has been in the American entertainment industry for many years and throughout that time she has proven to be one of the people who least fears appearing in front of the cameras to demonstrate her taste for fashion, haute couture and accessories, whether on the street or at events.

Selena Gomez surprises everyone on the red carpet of the SAG awards with an imposing necklace of 1 million dollars

It was precisely the actress of “Only Murders in the Building” who caught the attention of the cameras, reporters and networks with her appearance on the red carpet of the awards of the actors union of the United States by wearing a look with an inclination to the dress of the golden age of Hollywood and a flashy necklace.

On other occasions, the one born in Grand Prairie, Texas has given a lot to talk about with her appearances at big events, one of them, of which the actress has clarified that she is very ashamed, was when she appeared too tanned at a MET Gala. But with her outfit at SAG she seems to have wiped everyone’s memory.

After years of health problems, the actress has returned to the industry with everything and her velvet dress is the best demonstration. The piece by Oscar de la Renta joins other collaborations that she has had with the firm. On this occasion she opted for a dress with a tubular skirt and a beautiful circular cut neckline.

One of the most outstanding features of the piece is its long sleeves up to the wrist, which have a puffed structure on the shoulders and arms, which gives it a particularly classic and very elegant touch, an elegance that is also supported by the beautiful black velvet from which the dress is made.

On the other hand, it has a particular very thin opening under the chest, which helps to give shape to the pencil skirt and adds a great contrast. But what blew everyone away was her selection of jewelry, headlined by a $1 million Bulgari choker necklace.

The piece has more than 200 diamonds and was one of the most expensive seen during the red carpet. On the other hand, the actress chose to accompany him with a beautiful silver ring and a bar of earring-type tendrils in the same color. The accessories were chosen by the prestigious stylist, Kate Young.

Selena Gomez returns to the red carpet with her presence at the SAG Awards

The United States Actors Guild Awards is one of the most important events of the awards season, so finally seeing the singer on a red carpet of this magnitude confirms that she intends to invest all her effort in her career.

Currently, Selena Gomez has achieved enormous success with her participation in the comedy “Only murders in this building” with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

