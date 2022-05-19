Selena Gomez confessed on TV show that she is ready to fall in love

The singer and actress has made her hosting debut on the show ‘Saturday Night Live’where in addition to surprising with his professional skills, he also did so with his new ‘look’, which he used at that time.

And it is that for no one It’s a secret that celebrities love to experiment with their hairlook different and then return to its natural tone.

This time it was Selena Gomez’s turn to surprise her fans, who wore very long blonde hair.Compared to how she had it naturally and without a doubt, she got all the looks and praise from her followers who applauded her and highlighted how beautiful she looks with any style she wears.

This is a wig Well, shortly after we saw her with her usual hair, returning to her brown bob style.which is one of the haircuts that is fashionable in this 2022, which is even used by Kourtney Kardashian.

(See also: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne will be a couple in ‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Now, while receiving the good comments of his physique, the singer stated that she is ready to fall in love again and to receive the new love of her life, because as we know the American is one of the celebrities who is always in the sights of the paparazzi when it comes to love relationships.

“This manifesting love” were the words that Selena used during her participation in one of the most watched ‘shows’‘Saturday Night Live’, in addition, then continued with a list of all the relationships that have been born from the ‘show’.

“Emma Stone met her husband here. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Pete Davidson and… Machine Gun KellySelena said with a laugh as she added, “Because I don’t want to go on dating apps, I’m posting to the universe that I’m expressing love, and I’d like to say I’m looking for my soul mate, but at this point I’ll take anything.”

Once that was stated by the singer, Kylie Mooney approached the stage and shouted “I do it”leaving Gomez totally surprised, who assured that he was just joking, and also remembered that he is married, so he immediately left the stage disappointed and sad, causing laughter in the followers.

Recall that recently the celebrity had to go out to the public on their social networks to give official apologies, after having published a video in which many of the network users claimed that it was a mockery for the current wife of his ex, Hailey Bieber, because while the model published a video doing her routine of make-up.

Read Also













Hours later I did Selena Gomez, who unconsciously began to make faces of annoyance and in a bad mood when she applied any product to her face, so she immediately began to ensure that she was imitating Hailey.

Once Selena noticed the accusation in the comments, she decided to block the comments and clarify with a message in her video “This is why I think you have to take the time to take care of your mental health.. Guys, I have no idea what I did, but I’m really sorry. Zero bad intentions. I’ll delete it soon”, said ‘Sel’.

Learn about the news in this video: