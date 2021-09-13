Selena Gomez, hypothesis withdrawal from music: “I’ll make one last attempt”

The future of Selena Gomez it could be away from the music. To announce it is herself, in a long interview granted to Vogue US for the cover story April: «It’s hard to play when people they don’t take you seriously»Says the American artist. “Sometimes I’ve wondered why do you keep doing it. I was convinced that “Lose You To Love Me“Was mine best song absolutely, but for someone it wasn’t enough“.

“There are a lot of people who like it my music, it is true, and for this I am grateful and I will try to to move on»Announces Selena, who is behind her three solo records and three others with the band, i The Scene. «The next album will be different, mine last attempt before retiring“. Well yes, the idea of ​​giving up the music is materializing in the artist’s head: «I really want to play my chances in acting “.

On the other hand Selena, who only has 28 years, has been famous for some time thanks to his interpretations as a child-actress: «I still live with fear for the public to identify me as the little girl from Disney, a feeling indeed unsettling»Reveals the Texan. «My job was to try to look perfect because – they told me – I was considered a reference figure for children, a model that they take a lot seriously“.

On the other hand it is not a novelty that the light of the spotlights can create unease, especially when you are still young: «I remember when I used to go to the beach with my family and in the distance I saw some men taking pictures of me, I was a 15 year old in costume. I felt violated, we wanted to say something to paparazzi but we couldn’t. It was exactly what they wanted, ”Selena concludes, ready to go a big change.

“To be honest, I just wish start it all over again“.

