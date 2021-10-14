News

Selena Gomez is dating a very famous actor

Posted on
American pop star Selena Gomez was spotted in the company of a very famous American actor: what is really between them?

selena gomez actor
Who is Selena Gomez dating? (Getty images)

Justin Bieber is now a thing of the past. The pop star Selena Gomez she seems ready to move on and hang out with someone again. Her romantic relationship with the Canadian singer was the focus of gossip for several years, until that time he did not marry model Hailey Baldwin in 2018. Now, all the drama of the past archived, it seems that the former Disney starlet has found love again.

As Vanity Fair reports, the story between Selena Gomez is a very famous American actor even here in Italy it is for the moment only a hypothesis, not yet confirmed by the two directly concerned. The loyal fans of the singer thought about the approach, who in the last period have noticed the two follow each other on Instagram. In addition, they have also been paparazzi in the same place on more than one occasion. Let’s find out who the actor in question is.

READ ALSO >>> Selena Gomez leaves the music? Shocked fans

Is Selena Gomez dating actor Chris Evans?

selena gomez actor
Chris Evans (Getty images)

Award-winning actor and beloved by audiences all over the world, Chris Evans is the star of some of the most famous films of recent years, among which we remember Captain America And The Avengers. From what we read on the web, it looks like Selena Gomez and Chris Evans they are dating in the last period, even if neither of them has yet wanted to reveal what the true nature of their relationship is.

READ ALSO >>> Why Selena Gomez no longer uses social media?

A few weeks ago the two Hollywood stars were photographed together at the exit of a Los Angeles recording studio and then also at the exit of a restaurant in the same city. But their sightings do not end there, because some time it seems they also dined together with New York. After the relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena had an affair with the singer The Weeknd, while Chris Evans has been credited with flirting with the 32-year-old actress in the past Lily James. We like them a lot as a couple, and do you?

