Selena Gomez makes her first appearance of the year at the 2022 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez makes her first red carpet appearance of the year as she arrives at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actress, who will be seated alongside Helen Mirren and Will Smith during the ceremony, stepped onto the silver carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards, wearing a stunning black satin dress with exaggerated sleeves, revealing a bit of her skin. She completed her look, designed by Kate Young, with a diamond choker and her hair pulled back in a bun.

Selena Gomez’s glamorous look at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Selena Gomez’s makeup look was soft and sweet. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared a clip of the There’s only murder in the building actor going from bare to glam face with a pale smoky eye and light beige lip, likely achieved with Gomez’s Rare Beauty products.

Selena Gomez added a pop of color with sparkling emerald nails and an equally impressive Bulgari ring.

And, without further ado, the complete look:

Although Selena has not been nominated individually this year, she is an executive producer and star of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which has been nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. His partners Steve Martin and Martin Short have been nominated for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

The second season of ” Only Murders in the Building” recently wrapped filming, adding Cara Delevingne to its sizable cast. The model recently spoke to Elle about working on the project with her close friend, “Selena is a very special friend and it’s been so much fun working with her for so long. first time. Well, actually, the second time,” Delevingne said, “she actually hired me when she had just become a model and she had designed a clothing line. We’ve known each other for a long time. And of course working with Steve Martin and Martin Short is like a master class in comedy. I feel very lucky to have this opportunity.”

