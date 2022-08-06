Selena Gomez Wants to Get Married and Have Kids Before Leaving Hollywood: ‘I’m Getting Sick of All This’

ads

Looking forward. Selena Gomez revealed her hopes for a family and why she doesn’t see herself staying in Hollywood for the rest of her life.

“I hope to be married and be a mother,” she added. Only murders in the building star, 34, said in an August episode of the TATATU series, “Giving Back Generation,” with his friends Raquel Stevens and Amy Cook.

While talking about her hopes for the future, Gomez made it clear that she doesn’t expect to stay in the limelight. “Eventually I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I make peace,” she said.

His friends laughed at his dark tone as the ‘Wolves’ singer added, “Just keep it real. »

She needs her loved ones to be just as authentic. When discussing unacceptable personality traits in loved ones, Gomez revealed that pride is a big red flag. “I can’t deal with a selfish person”, the former the Wizards of Waverly Place said the star. “I have no patience. We are all the same people. We all shit, we all eat… we all bleed. This is how life is.

The episode “Giving Back Generation” also featured a discussion of love languages. Gomez revealed her needs are a little different for friends and romantic partners. When she said she loves physical affection, Stevens noted that the Grammy-nominated singer doesn’t always let her friends hug her.

“I want a husband and I want that kind of contact,” Gomez laughed, adding, “I think my love language should be physical contact…and acts of service.” The older I get, the more I really appreciate that.

She continued, “I went to hang out with someone who was a little older and it was so wonderful. It was like being taken care of in a way. Being like, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you need coverage? Just very sweet things. And I was like, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything.’ But it was so sweet and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.

Gomez is single but was spotted vacationing in Italy with Andrea Iervolino earlier this month. The 34-year-old Italian film producer helped her get in the water as they spent the day on a yacht, dining with friends and soaking up the sun. However, she is still single and looking for her future husband.

