September 11, 2001, the VIPs who escaped the attack: you will be speechless

The attack on the Twin Towers took place on 11 September 2001. Many VIPs later said they were saved by a miracle.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the terrible attack that hit the World Trade Center from New York. A collective disaster that has forever changed our way of perceiving reality. Thousands of people lost their lives in that attack, but few know the bizarre story of some VIPs who escaped the disaster for trivial matters.

First on the list is Mark Wahlberg. The famous actor, star of successful films like Ted had to take American Airlines 11 flight. Due to a commitment in Toronto, however, at the last minute he decided to charter a private jet. On that same flight, however, it had to be there too Seth MacFarlane, creator of the Family Guy series. In his case, he was saved by the travel agency he had contacted, which informed him of the wrong flight time, causing him to arrive late at the airport.

The incredible story of Robert Redford on September 11, 2001

On 11 September 2001, however, he was also saved Sam Mendes. One of the most famous director in the world, husband of Kate Winslet, he decided at the last minute to change his program. He was also saved that day Robert Redford, who had to travel that day, but decided to leave on the 10th as an appointment had lasted less than expected.

Leaving aside the massacre of 11 September 2001, however, the story of the Dutch professional cyclist is very special Maarten de Jong. The latter in fact decided twice at the last moment, not to take two separate flights in the months of March and July 2014. Needless to say, both planes met an inglorious end. In our house, on the other hand, he was saved by a miracle Christian Panucci. The Italian defender due to an injury was forced to return home from the Olympic expedition. However, a lost baggage did not make him catch TWA Flight 800 which exploded into the air 12 minutes after take-off killing all 230 people on board.