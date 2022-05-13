Sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will star Dan Stevens

After the overwhelming success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, numerous studios wanted to imitate the formula, but few succeeded, and one of those few was the MonsterVerse, which released its latest installment last year, Godzilla vs. kong- 85%, where two movie legends clashed after several decades since they last appeared together on the big screen. Now, the actor who will star in the sequel has been revealed: Dan Stevens, according to dead line (via Comic Book).

Godzilla vs. kong It was a great box office success, the first after numerous failures during the Covid-19 pandemic, as it grossed more than US$100 million at the local box office (United States and Canada), and worldwide it grossed a total of US$ 468 million. On HBO Max it also had excellent numbers, and thanks to all of the above, the sequel was approved. Compared to the previous installments of the MonsterVerso, its collection might not be great, but it was a premiere in the pandemic.

dan stevensthe new actor who has joined the sequel as the lead, is known for his role as David Haller in the Legion series – 90%, set in the now-defunct X-Men universe. He also appeared as Matthew Crawley on the Downton Abbey series. In addition to television, he has been in movies such as The Guest- 90%, A Walk through the Tombs – 65%, Beauty and the Beast – 71%, and I’m Your Man – 87%, among others.

At the moment, Stevens is the only actor that has been announced for the sequel. We cannot rule out that several of the actors who appeared in previous installments will return, such as Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård and Rebecca Hall. The direction and the script are in charge of Adam Wingard, responsible for Godzilla vs. kong.

The plot is also shrouded in mystery, but in 2021 The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the sequel and revealed that the tentative title of Son of Kong (Son of Kong), which suggests that it will be inspired by the 1933 film. The important thing is that they manage to learn from previous mistakes, such as the exaggerated time that humans had in the MonsterVerse saga. According to Wingard himself, this is a defect to be corrected in the future, as he said to Entertainment Weekly last year:

I think ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ is the first time that we’ve really been able to have full sequences where the movie leaves the humans and stays with the monsters, like any other character. That’s a big step forward in terms of visual effects and even in terms of story. If there is another MonsterVerse movie, in my opinion, it should be the first full monster movie. I’d say, 30 percent human, the rest monsters, basically flipping the formula of what a lot of these movies generally are. I think people are ready for it.

If the MonsterVerse has a future, it will be seen soon, for now there are four feature films that had decent box office performances, two dedicated to the King of Monsters, Godzilla, a reboot for King Kong, and the epic crossover of Godzilla vs. kong. The love for giant monsters has never ceased, and we continue to see it even in superhero productions like Aquaman – 73%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Moon Knight – 87%.

