Sergio Ramos again accused a fan in Seville

Seville not having a good time in the current campaign Spanish League. Having finished the first half of the season with 16 units, the Andalusian club is just one point away from relegation, which would be a major setback for a league-winning club. Europa League in mid-2023. Sergio Ramos, the historical center of Spanish football, is one of the landmarks that the team has.

This January 4th before Athletic Club Bilbaoto the 19th round, Seville suffered another setback. This time with a score of 2-0 in Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, the place where they play their home games. This was the team’s ninth fall, causing obvious discontent among the fans.





One of these fans was reprimanded for Sergio Ramos V post-match interview: “Have a little respect for the people and the shield that we’re talking about. Respect people and keep quiet now.”said.

Later in the same statements he added: “That’s the situation. We understand people’s disappointment because it’s normal. ‘A long time without victories and joy – that’s what they want.’.

Sergio Ramos will try to lift Sevilla out of a poor run of results

Lately Seville The home win took place on September 26, 2023, the seventh day of the league championship. That day, the Andalusians beat Almeria 5:1. In the Champions League, they also failed to add victories and were eliminated in the first stage.

Sergio Ramos In the 2023–24 season, he returned to the club where he made his professional debut in 2004. Real Madrid, where he won Champions League four times. Moreover, he has established himself as a mainstay in the defense of this Spain team who won the 2010 World Championship and two European Championships between 2008 and 2012. Before returning to Seville played for the last two years Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In this campaign Ramos He took part in 16 games and scored four goals. The centre-back will be keen to show off his proven track record to get out of this sticky spell and avoid the relegation zone.