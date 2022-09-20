News

“Serial”: 5 questions to understand what it is and the impact it had on the annulment of a man’s conviction for the murder of his ex-girlfriend

Zach
  • Chelsea Bailey
  • BBC News, Washington

Adnan Syed in court after his conviction was overturned.

Adnan Syed in court after his conviction was overturned.

In 1999, Adnan Syed, a high school senior in Baltimore, Maryland, was convicted of strangling and killing his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.

The case, in which prosecutors described Syed, then 19, as a violent and jealous ex-lover who brutally killed a bright and talented young woman, made national news.

On Monday, a Maryland judge overturned his conviction and set a deadline for a new trial.

For almost 25 years, Syed has maintained his innocence. And his case got a huge boost from an unlikely source: a podcast called “Serial.”

