Series that you didn’t know were on RTVE Play for free and that you can’t miss this summer

Apart from the great own productions such as The Ministry of Time, The Mysteries of Laura, Parot either Tell me and historical series like Curro Jimenez, Blue Summer either at eleven at homethe RTVE platform has good series that have gone unnoticed because their existence has not been reported in the catalog of public television.

Normally, TVE viewers use the channel’s platform to watch programs that they couldn’t watch the night before because they finished too late, or to catch up on a program that they missed because they weren’t at home. However, it is not known that RTVE Play, like other streaming platforms, is also used to watch fiction series and movies. Moreover, it has great Spanish and international series in its catalog and it is a pity that it is not known. In this article you will find some examples.

The series ‘Downton Abbey’ is available on RTVE Play Third parties

1. ‘Sherlock’

The updated version for today’s world of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes and starring Benedict Cumberbatch (dr strange) and Martin Freeman (The Hobbit) received great praise from critics in its day. The series retains all the intrigue, mystery and twists in the story of the Arthur Conan Doyle books. But in addition, it offers a version, some stories and a very current cinematographic tone and language.

The series is set in 20th century London and follows in the footsteps of the eccentric detective Sherlock Holmes along with his partner Dr. John H. Watson, on their quest to solve the brutal crimes that unfold. He will soon discover that there is someone else following in his footsteps, the mysterious James Moriarty (Andrew Scott, now known for being the “hot priest” of the series fleabag).

Promotional image for the BBC series Sherlock Holmes Own

2. ‘Parliament’

Parliament is one of the great French comedies of recent years. But really, it’s not like the other 50 French comedies of the year that are announced with great fanfare every year. Parliament is a political comedy that tells the story of Samy, a young and inexperienced parliamentary assistant who arrives in Brussels weeks after the Brexit referendum. He doesn’t know much about European institutions, but he tries to survive in that jungle of Pleistocene politicians thanks to his ingenuity and intelligence.

Starring Xavier Lacaille, Liz Kingsman, Philippe Duquesne, William Nadylam and Lucas Englander, the series had a great impact with the premiere of its first season on Filmin two years ago and now this first season is also available on RTVE Play. In Filmin the second season is also available, which was released a few months ago.

The first season of ‘Parlement’ is available on RTVE Play Third parties

3. ‘The Collapse’

One of the series that most impacted many Filmin users last year was Collapse. The French series had a great impact in its day because it talked about what would happen if the System collapsed from one day to the next, a very widespread fear due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that is once again topical due to the current political-economic context .

The series explores what would happen to the planet and our society if the System collapsed tomorrow, if the human being would behave with solidarity and equality or if selfishness and individuality would prevail. The series has only one season made up of 8 episodes filmed in sequence shot. And it offers, without a doubt, a distressing and clairvoyant audiovisual experience. The cast includes actors such as Lubna Azabal, Philippe Rebbot, Naël Malassagne, Thibault de Montalembert, Samir Guesmi and Marie Bouvet.

The collapse of Filmin, a very disturbing series for these times. Third parties

4. ‘Top of the lake’

top of the lake is a television miniseries released on March 18, 2013 and has two seasons of 6 and 7 episodes respectively. The series stars big names like Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) or Nicole Kidman (big little lies, The others). Also in the cast are David Wenham, Peter Mullan, Holly Hunter, Jacqueline Joe, Thomas M. Wright, Ewen Leslie, Gwendoline Christie, David Dencik and Alice Englert.





read also

The vanguard

This crime thriller begins as Robin Griffin investigates the disappearance of a pregnant twelve-year-old girl. Through the investigation, many other underlying, hidden and terrifying problems are revealed, such as sexist violence, objectification, rape, homophobia or drug trafficking. Both seasons are available on RTVE Play.

Elisabeth Moss in Jane Campion’s ‘Top of the Lake’. Other sources

5. ‘This is us’

Winner of several Emmy and Golden Globe awards and nominated in the category of best series of the year, this is us is another of the best known and critically praised series in recent years. Fiction has 6 seasons, but at the moment RTVE Play is only broadcasting the first season.

this is us tells the story of the Pearson family: Jack, Rebecca and their three children; Kevin, a hot actor going through a personal crisis; Kate, a woman obsessed with losing weight; and Randall who just found what he’s been looking for a long time. The three were born on the same day and the series tells their story in the present, and uses flashbacks to show the family’s past and thus better understand what they are going through.

A promotional image for ‘This is us’. NBC/20th Television

6. ‘Downton Abbey’

There is little left to say about Downton Abbey. This great British period series is one of the great series of this century. When the series was broadcast, they swept all the awards there were and for having and managed to hook viewers from all over the world. downton abbey It ended in 2015, but it’s never too late to start watching this series and enjoy the plots, stories and great performances by actors such as Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Maggie Smith or Rose Leslie.





read also

The vanguard

The series takes place in the English county of Yorkshire and tells the life of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants during the Edwardian era. The story begins in 1912, when the Crawley family learns that the future heir of the family has died in the sinking of the Titanic, becoming the new heir a middle-class lawyer named Matthew Crawley, a distant cousin of the earl. A person who is not liked by everyone. It is a great luck that RTVE Play has the complete series and for free within its catalog.

Maggie Smith in ‘Downton Abbey’. Other sources

7. ‘House of Cards’ (UK)

when we talk that house of cards is available on RTVE Play, not to be confused with the series starring Kevin Spacey. This proposal is the original series on which they based a year later to create the successful series produced by Netflix. The British version of house of cards is from 1990, has only four episodes, and stars Ian Richardson, Susanna Harker, Miles Anderson, Alphonsia Emmanuel, Malcolm Tierney, Diane Fletcher, Colin Jeavons, and David Lyon.

The story of the series is set in the context of the United Kingdom after the resignation of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The ruling Conservative Party elects Henry ‘Hal’ Collingridge as its new leader. However Francis Urquhart, Member of Parliament and Prime Minister in the House of Commons, secretly despises the well-intentioned but weak Collingridge and has a plan to take over from him with the support of his wife, Elizabeth.