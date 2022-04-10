Serious mistake in season 11 of The Walking Dead

MADRID, 9 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Fans have already been able to see the episode The Walking Dead 11×15. In addition to explaining the origin of the confrontation between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), the episode has left a surprising continuity error.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

in the episode 11×11 Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) were investigating Tyler Davis (Cameron Roberts), Commonwealth soldier, but they hit a dead end. Tyler disappeared before Connie could get an interview, but later that night an unexplained list of names slipped under his door with the last name being Tyler.

Four episodes later the walking dead season 11 He has picked up that plot. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) calls a meeting to share the Commonwealth’s dirty laundry, and Rosita (Christian Serratos) details how Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) has been forcing citizens into a zombie-infested village on a mission. to recover a sum of money. Remembering her list of names, Connie suggests that the record might refer to all the people Sebastian sentbut Rosita thinks there is something more.

Rosita recognizes April Martens as the only survivor that she and Daryl encountered in the last group sent by Sebastian. Nevertheless, when the list first appears in 11×11 the name that appeared was April Kelly, while in episode 11×15 it read April Martens occupying the same place.

Perhaps the change was made to avoid confusing April Kelly with Connie’s sister Kelly, who is present during the Eugene and Rosita reunion sequence. In any case, this is a serial errorsince April does not appear in the original comics of Robert Kirkman.