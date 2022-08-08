Shakira: this is her fortune, reveals process in Spain – Investigative Unit

The fearsome Spanish Treasury, which has had football players of the stature of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Radamel Falcaonow has the singer Shakira under the magnifying glass.

The woman from Barranquilla was unable to reach an agreement with the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office and is now facing trial for alleged tax evasion of $17.2 million, signal that she qualifies as an outrage.

The tracking

Shakira and her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

EL TIEMPO revealed this weekend the indictment that the Prosecutor’s Office filed on July 26 before the Court of Instruction 2 of Esplugues of Llobregat, Barcelona municipality where Shakira lived with her now ex-partner, footballer Gerard Pique.

Before reaching the trial stage, the Spanish treasury traced assets in New York, Bahamas, Barranquilla, Barcelona, ​​Uruguay and Miami to prove that Shakira stopped declaring income in Spain, in 2012, 2013 and 2014, where she had tax residence.

Shakira owns a luxurious mansion on North Bay Road Drive, Miami.

Experts and actuaries even reviewed the contracts with the program La voz, in the United States, and the exploitation of the shakira brandwhich included his famous Dance perfume.

The information collected led the Prosecutor’s Office to point out that Shakira hid her identity in a network of companies to which she even transferred her copyright to her compositions, for a value appraised at more than €30 million.

This is the aerial view of Shakira’s mansion in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

plane and mansions

The Spanish treasury identified a network of firms in Luxembourg, the Virgin Islands, Panama, the Netherlands and Malta. According to the investigation, Shakira transferred her profits to the firms (of which she is the owner or shareholder) and even made agreements of low taxation in Luxembourg.

Your home in the Bahamas is listed in the name of CB Properties Inc.; and a luxurious property in Miami belongs to the firms C&N and NB Road Investments Inc.

The file even mentions his house in Barranquilla, which appears in the name of the society PHas well as a magnificent piece of land in New York, owned by PL LLC.

This package of goods exceeds 6.2 million euros. And to these is added an airplane, linked to the firm U LLC., which was sold in 2014 for close to a million dollars.

This is the interior of Shakira’s luxurious mansion in Barcelona.

The defense

And the mansion he occupied with Piqué is mentioned, valued at about 4 million euros.

For Shakira’s advisory team, this case is an abuse of their rights: “Impeccable conduct has always been demonstrated as a person and taxpayer, and fully willing to settle any difference”. And they emphasize that, even disagreeing with the treasury, the artist proceeded to pay 17.2 million dollars; therefore, there is no outstanding debt.

“The Prosecutor’s Office continues without showing direct evidence or reasonable criteria to support its position and has maintained an intransigent attitude”, they point out.

Furthermore, they maintain that PricewaterhouseCoopers advises Shakira in fiscal management in more than 20 jurisdictions and that “never had such fierce persecution by the treasury been found, nor such an evident use of media and reputational pressure as a collection mechanism.”

