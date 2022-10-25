Shakira’s return and five other entertainment news this week

After the break with Piqué, the artist has kept nothing to herself and launched this week Monotonía, in collaboration with Ozuna, an appetizer of what will be her new record production. The song already accumulates more than 17 million views on YouTube. The reaction on social networks has not been long in coming, because from the lyrics it seems that it is a clear message for the soccer player and what the rupture has generated in the life of the Barranquilla. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time the Colombian star has made world hits of him heartbreak.

Since her first album, Pies descalzos, Shakira has released several songs that became anthems of spite and tusa. Who does not remember, for example, Anthology? She composed it when she was just 17 years old after falling in love with her at 15, according to the artist’s own account.

“I am a survivor”

Actress Abigail Breslin considers herself “a survivor” of male violence and sexual abuse. – Photo: getty pictures

Actress Abigail Breslin considers herself “a survivor” of male violence and sexual abuse, and she urged her followers to seek help if they go through similar situations. The protagonist of Little Miss Sunshine turned to her social networks to account for a series of physical and sexual abuse to which she was exposed for two years due to a stormy romantic relationship. In fact, the actress had already made a revelation of this type in 2017, when she claimed that her ex-partner had raped her. At the time she did not dare to file a complaint, but in her post that year she broke her silence. Breslin admitted that she always had the support of her family and her closest friends. To date, she is engaged “in a wonderful, healthy, happy and incredible relationship”, although sometimes the nightmare of her past disturbs her.

Almost died?

Matthew Perr spent two weeks in a coma. – Photo: getty pictures

Matthew Perry, known for his participation in the successful series Friends, spent two weeks in a coma and was about to die after his colon burst due to drug abuse. It all happened in 2018 and at that time the actor was hospitalized for five months. In addition, he had to live attached to a colostomy bag for nine months..

“I wanted to share this when I was sure I didn’t fall back to the dark side,” the actor explained. And it seems that the time has come this year, as he told People magazine that he will release a book telling what happened. When Perry began filming Friends, in September 1994, he was 24 years old and his alcoholism was beginning to come to light, according to his account. “I could handle it more or less. But at 34 years old he was already out of control,” he said.

a difficult scene

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana. – Photo: getty pictures

Elizabeth Debicki will be in charge of playing Princess Diana in the fifth season of The Crown, one of the most successful Netflix series, which will not only show a divorced Princess of Wales, but will also include the last days of her life. Spokespersons for the series told the British newspaper The Sun some details of how this death of the so-called princess of the people will be dealt with.

“The escape will be shown, but not the accident. You will see when the car leaves the Ritz hotel, with paparazzi chasing them (Diana and her boyfriend, Dody al Fayed) and then the aftermath of her death with the British ambassador to France getting into action with the Foreign Office, handling the subsequent constitutional sequels”, declared a close to the production. In any case, they were careful not to show the fatal sinister to avoid crossing the line and hurt susceptibilities.

Where is it?

Amaya Montero. – Photo: getty pictures

Amaia Montero is internationally recognized for having been part of the pop group La Oreja de Van Gogh from 1996 to 2007, the year in which she announced her solo career. On October 14, the 46-year-old Spaniard caused concern among her followers and some international artists after publishing a photograph that set off alarms about her state of health.

“If hope is the last thing to die and I haven’t lost it yet, what use is life to me?” Montero wrote in the comments box of his own photograph. Since then nothing has been known about his location. Although her manager has said that she has no knowledge of her whereabouts, her sister came out to deny the rumors of her disappearance and confirmed that Amaia is going through difficult times. Hence her creative silence in all this time.

They are friends?

Hailey Beiber. – Photo: getty pictures

On October 15, the model Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife, and Selena Gómez, the singer’s ex, coincided at the Academy Museum Gala 2022, which took place in Los Angeles, taking a photo together, which quickly went viral. in social networks. The image attracted attention because there has always been talk of an alleged rivalry between these two women. However, on several occasions, Selena has asked her followers for empathy and respect for the Bieber’s marriage, which has already been four years since they said “yes, I do” in front of the altar.

The model recently opened up about her marriage to Justin, his past relationship with Gomez, and how she’s dealt with haters in recent years. So, in reality, it only seems to be one of the many fictional rivalries on the internet.