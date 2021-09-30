Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney +, that’s when it will be available – Nerd4.life

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Sara available streaming on Disney +, at no additional cost to subscribers. When? Starting November 12.

Capable of totaling record collections in the USA, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings will not follow the same path chosen for Black Widow (review here), therefore it will not land on Disney Plus in advance with a supplement.

This means that the film will be visible to all users of the Disney platform, as part of a mechanism that resumes the pre-pandemic timing and leaves each film a period of exclusivity in theaters before moving on to streaming.

The debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney + will also be a way to celebrate the latter Disney + Day, which falls on November 12 and will see the arrival of several other news for subscribers.

Disney +, content available from 12 November 2021