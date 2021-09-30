News

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney +, that’s when it will be available – Nerd4.life


Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Sara available streaming on Disney +, at no additional cost to subscribers. When? Starting November 12.

Capable of totaling record collections in the USA, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings will not follow the same path chosen for Black Widow (review here), therefore it will not land on Disney Plus in advance with a supplement.

This means that the film will be visible to all users of the Disney platform, as part of a mechanism that resumes the pre-pandemic timing and leaves each film a period of exclusivity in theaters before moving on to streaming.

The debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney + will also be a way to celebrate the latter Disney + Day, which falls on November 12 and will see the arrival of several other news for subscribers.

Disney +, content available from 12 November 2021

  • Jungle Cruise, the film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will be visible to all users without VIP Access.
  • Home Sweet Home Alone, a reinterpretation of the classic “Mom, I missed the plane”.
  • Olaf Presents, a series of short films featuring the character of Frozen.
  • The short films Frozen Fever, Feast, Paperman And Get A Horse.
  • Hi Alberto, a Pixar short film featuring the characters from the film Luca.
  • The Simpsons, a short film that pays homage to the major Disney + franchises.
  • The world according to Jeff Goldblum, the first five episodes of the second season.
  • Boba Fett, a special on the origins and legacy of the Star Wars character.
  • Marvel Cinematic Universe, a special that looks to future productions.
  • Dopesick, a new series starring Michael Keaton.


