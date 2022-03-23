Shanghai on the brink of lockdown puts the zero-Covid strategy into crisis

Terror runs on social media

China has experienced relatively few infections since the beginning of the Wuhan outbreak as the government has adopted the zero tolerance strategy, which focuses on preventing transmission of the virus by relying on strict lockdowns and mandatory quarantines for anyone who has come into contact with a case. positive.

The Chinese seem to continue undeterred with this strategy. But rumors of lockdown in Shanghai sparked late night shopping panic, with slots on Alibaba’s “Freshhippo” delivery app sold out a minute after midnight.

“Please don’t believe and spread rumors,” the city government asked on its microblogging site Weibo. Even a handful of subway stations today suspended operations confirmed the company operating the transportation system, citing Covid controls.

There are protests over the uncertainty caused by 48-hour freezes for tests that are often extended. Among the most popular comments phrases such as “with this infinite cycle of 48 hours plus 48 hours plus 48 hours, ordinary people are more likely to lose control of their emotions, and it would be better to warn directly six days, eight days or even 14 days “,” In these circumstances, a one-time payment is better than payment in installments. “

Crisis in the rest of China

On Sunday the city of Shenzhen, which has 17.5 million people and is a strategic financial and technological hub on the border with Hong Kong, was subjected to a five-day blockade with the population forced to stay at home, while the movement buses and subways were suspended.