Shawn Mendes as a couple again? This young woman to whom he appears very close

Since breaking up with Camila Cabello, singer Shawn Mendes has been a heart to take. But he was seen recently, and accompanied!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been the most glamorous couple for two years. They made netizens crack up with their interpretation of senorita, which was a huge success. However, they separated last November. Since then, the whole web wonders if they will find love again. The two singers are very discreet about their private lives. On the other hand, Camila Cabello released a new album, Family. For his part, the handsome brunette left for a world tour of several months. Unfortunately for the fans, the artist was forced to cancel it, for his own mental health. He has since been seen with his friends and family. He seems to take care of himself. By the way, the paparazzi managed to surprise the young man, and in pleasant company.

We see him in several photos, accompanied by an unknown young woman. Would the artist have turned the page with Camila Cabello? This moment took place on July 24, in Los Angeles. The two accomplices seem very accomplices. They both have smiles on their faces and seem to be joking together. Shawn Mendes and the young stranger were seen on the streets of Beverly Hills. Then they would have gone to lunch in a restaurant in the neighborhood. They then went to the hotel where the singer is staying, in West Hollywood. In any case, the rumors are going well, since the identity of this woman remains unknown. Could this be the new conquest of Shawn Mendes?

Shawn Mendes decided to take a break

The singer announced earlier this month that he was temporarily halting his world tour. Shawn Mendes took to Instagram to confide in his fans around the world. He said: ” It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to push the dates for the next three weeks. » He continued: “I’ve been on tour since I was 15. To be honest, it’s always been difficult being on the road, away from my friends and family. » The handsome brunette ended: I discussed with my team, as well as with health professionals. I need to take time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health. It is a priority. As soon as there’s any progress, I promise I’ll let you know. I love you all. » In any case, we can’t wait to find out more about the postponed dates, but also about the mysterious young woman who accompanied him!