she Riko Shibata, 26 years old

Nicolas Cage we try again. After the flash wedding celebrated in Las Vegas in March 2019 with Erika Koike, and lasted only four days, the actor and director said yes again, always in the American wedding capital: the new Mrs. Cage is Riko Shibata, a girl of Japanese origins by his side for about a year. The ceremony was held on February 16, at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, but only in the last few hours the news became public.

“It was a very private and intimate ceremony, therea date was chosen in honor of the birthday of the deceased father of the groom “, the actor’s spokesman said (August Coppola, Francis Ford’s brother and Nicolas’s father was born on February 16, 1934).

For the occasion, the bride wore a wedding kimono made in Kyoto.

“It’s true and we are very happy”, commented a People Nicolas Cage, in his fifth marriage. Before Shibata and Koike, in fact, he had been married to Alice Kim (from 2004 to 2016), and before that with Lisa Marie Presley (from 2002 to 2004) and with Patricia Arquette (from 1995 to 2001). Among all, it is with Kim that he has maintained the closest relations, so much so that after these last nuptials he celebrated with her, his new wife and son Kal, as confirmed by his spokesman.

Few things are known about Riko for now. Twenty-six years celebrated last January, just 4 less than Cage’s first child, Weston (born from the relationship with Christina Fulton), Shibata met Cage about a year ago in Shiga, Japan, and the two have been without seeing each other for six. months: she in her country and Cage in Nevada, separated due to the pandemic. It was the actor who revealed it last August during his brother Marc’s radio show. Always on that occasion, Cage had also revealed the unusual circumstance of the marriage proposal, which arrived via Face Time. A courier thought about delivering the personalized ring, a black diamond (Riko’s favorite color).

Even Hollywood marriage proposals, in times of pandemic, have changed. For the wedding, however, Las Vegas remains a certainty.

