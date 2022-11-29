She was scammed! ‘Love Actually’ actress wore dead people’s clothes after being robbed

“love actually“, also known as “Really love“, was a comedy tape that in 2003 was placed as one of the favorites of millions of people. Starring Hugh grant, Emma Thompson and Keira Knightley, among others, the film narrates the love plot of a British minister, the infidelity of a married man and an elderly rocker.

However, despite the fact that its actors lead an apparently quiet life, one of them had an unhappy ending. Meg Wyn Owenwho in “love actually” She played the important secretary of Hugh Grant’s character, forced to wear clothes of dead people after suffering the theft of thousands of dollars.

The actress Meg Wyn Owenwhose given name was Margaret Wright, he came to live in a nursing home due to the senile dementia that he was beginning to suffer from and, for that reason, he appointed his best friend as proxy for his earnings. However, Brian Malam, the woman’s supposed friend and costume designer, scammed her out of all her money.

According to “New York Post”, Malam spent all the money from Meg Wynn Owen, who had managed to raise 80 thousand dollars that would be used for the last days of his life.

Due to the poverty that the actress faced after the robbery, she was forced to wear the clothes of the residents of the nursing home who had already died. And it is now that it transpired that Brian Malam was sentenced to 32 months in prison.