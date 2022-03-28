Shiloh, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who has conquered with her style when dressing

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, at his young age, He has captivated her with her beauty, her peculiar style of dress and the great physical resemblance she has with her famous parents.

The minor was born on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia, in Africa, by choice of her parents, since it was the most suitable place for them, being away from the Hollywood spotlight.

From her birth it was known that the little girl was destined to be a star, Well, just with his first photo session, he managed to raise 10 million dollars, a figure that his parents allocated to a non-profit foundation in favor of vulnerable people.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their daughter Shiloh on their first magazine cover

Photo: Instagram Archive

As he grew up, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt continued to monopolize the gaze of the cameras, each time she accompanied her parents to a public event. With her beautiful blue eyes, the girl was destined to shine.

Shiloh Jolie and her time in masculine looks

For a long time, the minor drew a lot of media attention because she chose to use a masculine style when dressing, perhaps many would have liked to see her parading on the red carpets with beautiful dresses ideal for a girl, but she was able to define that it was not what she wanted and she showed herself with jackets, jeans, ties, sweatshirts, shorts, tennis shoes and her beautiful short blonde hair.

Angelina Jolie has shown her full support for her daughter Shiloh

Photo: Instagram Archive

The little girl’s style was questioned, which generated the annoyance of her mother, who in an interview for Vanity Fair declared that it seemed “absurd” that her daughter’s way of dressing had become a topic of conversation.

Apparently little Shiloh’s style of dressing went further and it is that the minor began to have conflicts with her gender identityso not identifying himself as a girl, he preferred to be called John.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt chose to wear loose clothing and short hair

Photo: Instagram @shiloh.joliep

Supported by her parents, sand reported in 2019 that Shiloh, at the age of 13, had started hormonal treatment to change gender at Younique Surgery Center in Santa Monica, California.

However, to date it is unknown how this change ended. Her parents have not wanted to talk about it, because they never judged her daughter’s tastes, on the contrary, they showed solidarity in her decisions despite criticism.

Angelina Jolie showed her dissatisfaction with the criticism of her daughter

Photo: Instagram @shiloh.joliep

Shiloh Jolie Pitt bets on dresses

With the divorce of his parents, Shiloh and her siblings Vivienne, Zahara, Knox Leon, Maddox and Pax Thien became their mother’s faithful companions at public events, which allowed to see a new change in the style of the now 15-year-old girl.

On the red carpets of last year’s “Eternals” premieres, Shiloh forgot her masculine style and opted for dresses with which she dazzled everyone in her path, something that generated controversy once again.