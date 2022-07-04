Sienna Miller appeared at Wimbledon and shocked everyone with her wardrobe

The capital of tennis has the power not only to be the scene of the spectacle of the most important tennis players in the world in the dispute for the title, but it also attracts the great celebrities to walk the green carpet and enjoy the matches in the best seats of stadiums in South West London. This is what happened this weekend. when the likes of Alexa Chung, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Sienna Miller were spotted hanging out in their best outfits for an event hosted by Ralph Lauren and British Vogue.

Just as a few days ago she attracted attention when she attended the Glastonbury festival in Somerset with a fresh and simple dress, Sienna Miller turned heads in the Ralph Lauren outfit she chose for this Wimbledon tennis Sunday. A white dress, faithful to the tradition of this Grand Slam that imposes strict clothing rules on athletes, with a low neckline off the shoulders and huge embroidered flowers. It would seem like a simple outfit, but it was well combined with python print stiletto sandals, a black belt to define the silhouette, round sunglasses and a casual hairstyle. The style is described as bohemian, a fashion that is characterized by achieving relaxed, spontaneous appearances with hippie overtones without losing originality.

The actress Sienna Miller is a declared fan of tennis and this time she attended the first weekend of Wimbledon with her partner Oli Green @ralphlauren – @ralphlauren

In addition to walking down the green carpet of celebrities in Wimbledon, Sienna She was present from the stands with her boyfriend Oli Green, 25, with whom she began a relationship in February. The couple was very smiling and affectionate during the matches she attended. Green is an actor and model, has participated in campaigns for Burberry and GAP, and has studies at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York. Since they made their relationship public by appearing together at various events in the world of cinema at the beginning of the year, the American press has pointed out the age difference between the two, since she is 15 years older than him.

Sienna Miller appeared on the Wimbledon green carpet and surprised everyone with her look Twitter @RalphLauren

Apparently Sienna Miller She has influenced her boyfriend in his interest in tennis and other sports because, in addition to attending NBA basketball games, they were both captured at Roland Garros, when Rafael Nadal faced Alexander Zverev in the final and a couple of days later when he lifted the title after beating Casper Ruud. That afternoon they shared seats with actor Hugh Grant.

Actors Hugh Grant and Sienna Miller are seen in the stands during the men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Casper Ruud of Norway on day 15 of the French Open 2022 at Roland Garros on June 5, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) Adam Pretty – Getty Images Europe

The actress and fashion designer is a regular attendee of big events and has been spotted effusively celebrating matches for several years. Some media point out that he acquired this hobby thanks to his friend Archie Keswick, a follower of this sport and especially of the Spaniard Nadal.

The Wimbledon tournament still has several days left before the definition and, in the decisive phases, it will not be difficult to locate more celebrities who do not want to miss the opportunity to see the best tennis players fight for the title that last year was given to Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty, in their respective categories.