Since February, miners have accumulated Bitcoin totaling $ 600 million

According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, Bitcoin miners are piling up as the network’s hash rate continues to recover.

In the report Week on Chain released on September 20, Glassnode revealed that miners’ BTC balances are on the rise. Over the past six and a half months, wallets associated with mining operators have accumulated 14,000 BTC, equivalent to approximately $ 600 million.

Additionally, the report indicates that the 2020 and 2021 bull markets saw miners retain a larger portion of the rewards than in previous market cycles. Typically, miners sell BTC to cover the costs of electricity and hardware equipment.

Unspent offer belonging to Bitcoin miners. Source: Glassnode

The trend of accumulation by miners continued in the last quarter as the hash rate of the Bitcoin network regained lost ground.

Amid speculation about the mass exodus of Chinese miners, Glassnode reported that Bitcoin’s hashing power had dropped 51% to hit a local low of 90 exahash in late June.

According to the seven-day moving average, the network’s hashing power increased by 52%, returning to 137 exahashs. The resumption of the hash rate indicates that much of the mining operation has moved and is back in business.

Loading... Advertisements

However, currently Bitcoin’s hash rate is 34% from the all-time high of 184 exahash set in May.

Related: Four US Bitcoin Miners Could Benefit from East-West Shifts

Despite expanding miners’ treasuries and hash rate recovery, shares of publicly traded mining companies have plotted a correction following broader financial markets, amid concerns that Chinese real estate giant Evergrande will fail to repay its loans.

Riot Blockchain, which is spending large sums this year to build a new data center in Texas and expand its hashing capacity, has suffered a 2.4% loss in its share price since September 20.

Competitors Marathon and Hive Blockchain also lost 1.5% since Monday morning, while Hut 8 shares fell 5.4% over the same period, completing the performance of the North American “Big Four” mining companies.

However, so far the weekly performance of these mining companies’ shares has been better than Bitcoin, which has slipped by more than 10% and is hovering around $ 42,700 at the time of writing.