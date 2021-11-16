Sinner at the ATP Finals: he must win against Hurkacz and Medvedev

The wait until a few hours before the match. Training without knowing what his fate would have been: Jannik Sinner went down to the training ground of the Pala Alpitour without having any news until around 16.30. Then, after Matteo Berrettini’s announcement, the player’s team with coach Riccardo Piatti, the trainer Dalibor Sirola and the physio-therapist Claudio Zimaglia left for the Pala Alpitour where they arrived at around 6.15 pm. At 18.30 Jannik started his first training as a Nitto Atp Finals player, Burgundian shorts and colorful T-shirt, he started with some dribbles against Kym sparring, services, answers. A warm-up more to melt than anything else. He will face his friend Hubert Hurkacz at 9pm. The two met in an official match only once, in the final of the Masters 1000 in Miami won by the Pole. Jannik is 1l 14th alternate in the history of the Finals and will be the seventh to enter the second day and tomorrow could also touch Cameron Norrie. Stefanos Tsitsipas’ elbow hurts too much to continue in the tournament and the Greek will probably not take the field tomorrow against Casper Ruud and fly directly to Switzerland to be seen by a luminary. However, as the number of alternates must always be two, Aslan Karatsev was called to Turin.