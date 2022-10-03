Sitges Festival 2022 | The 22 movies you shouldn’t miss

Nearly three hundred titles, including feature films, short films and series, can be sampled at the imminent 55th edition of the Sitges festival, which is celebrated from October 6 to 16. We all know that the festival atmosphere makes any movie good, but already, what if you see the really good stuff? Waiting for the (necessary) surprises, here We have selected 22 of the most famous feature films of this 2022 edition; promises to which should also be added long-awaited short films such as ‘Alegrías riojanas’ or the preview of the long-awaited series ‘El club de la midnight’, by Mike Flanagan. Come in, watch and fight for any tickets. To facilitate planning, the selection is sorted in order of first projection.

In full explosion of popularity for his leading role in ‘The Squid Game’, the actor Lee Jung Jae (before already brilliant in ‘An affair’, ‘The maid’ or The big coup ‘) is postulated as South Korean Michael Mann with ‘Hunt’, an action and espionage film set in the 80s of the military regime. Two South Korean security officials (Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung himself) must unmask a North Korean spy, the mysterious Donglim, more than installed in the National Intelligence Service. Thursday 6, Retreat, 10:30 a.m. Friday 7, Auditorium, 5:30 p.m. Saturday 8, Retreat, 8:00 p.m.

‘Venus’, by Jaume Balagueró

Jaume Balagueró, eminence of the Spanish fantastic since that great ‘Els sense nom’ of 1999, opens Sitges with his new approach to terror, after the break of the frenetic robbery intrigue ‘Way down’. In ‘Venus’, Balagueró is inspired by HP Lovecraft’s story ‘The dreams of the witch’s house’ to compose a hybrid between a mafia thriller and pure terror with Ester Expósito as the long-suffering protagonist in a grimy building on the outskirts of Madrid . Thursday 6, Auditori, 12:00 and 7:30 p.m. Friday 7, Auditorium, 10:45 p.m.

‘Resurrection’, by Andrew Semans

The best thing to do before seeing this movie is, it seems, not to read about it, not to want to know. We won’t spoil any traumatic twists here. We will only say that a film with Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth cannot be, in any case, excessively bad. And according to international critics this is really good. Thursday 6, Auditorium, 2:30 p.m. Friday 7, Prado, 11:00 p.m. Sunday 9, Retreat, 1:15 p.m.

‘After Yang’, by Kogonada

After creating legendary video essays on numerous authors, Kogonada is on his way to becoming, in turn, a director to be revered and studied. First was the study of loss and ‘Columbus’ modernist architecture. This year he has premiered, in addition to the ‘Pachinko’ series, this acclaimed science fiction drama with Colin Farrell as a father desperate to save the family android. Thursday 6, Tramuntana, 6:15 p.m. Friday 7, Auditori, 10:30 a.m., and Retreat, 1:30 p.m.

“Flux Gourmet” by Peter Strickland

The director of ‘Berberian Sound Studio’ and ‘In fabric’ (the one with the murderous dress) throws himself without a net into another of his proposals that are as audacious as they are eccentric: in this case, a tragicomedy that combines gastronomy, sound ‘performances’, egos between artists and gastrointestinal disorders. It’s said to be Strickland’s weirdest and most contrived film, which couldn’t be a better claim. Thursday 6, Tramuntana, 8:30 p.m. Friday 7, Auditorium, 12:45 p.m. Saturday 8, Prado, 10:30 p.m.

‘You won’t be alone’, by Goran Stolevski

One of the most promising titles in the competition is the debut by Goran Stolevski, an exercise in ‘folk horror’ set in rural Macedonia in the 19th century. On her sixteenth birthday, mute young Nevena (Sara Klimoska) is kidnapped and turned into a witch by an ancient spirit (Anamaria Marinca, from ‘Four Months, Three Weeks and Two Days’). Thursday 6, Auditorium, 11:00 p.m. Thursday 13, Tramuntana, 10:45 p.m. Saturday 15, Tramuntana, 10:30 p.m.

‘Manticore’, by Carlos Vermut

We won’t reveal too much about the fourth feature film from the director of ‘Magical girl’ because, in this case, knowing less is more. We will only point out that the protagonist of it is a creator of creatures for video games who lives tormented by a secret and who meets a girl with whom he believes that perhaps he can finally be happy. A love story with the Vermut label on the dark limits of perversion. Friday 7, Auditorium, 8:15 a.m. and 8:15 p.m.

‘Little Pig’, by Carlota Pereda

Carlota Pereda’s debut feature, the brand new best horror film at Austin’s Fantastic Fest, aims to be one of the sensations of the season: the shocking story of a young woman subjected to fat-phobic ‘bullying’ by the girls in her town, whose life it will change when a stranger kidnaps his obnoxious stalkers. Revenge, blood and Extremaduran costumbrism in healthy spurts. Friday 7, Tramuntana, 8:30 p.m. Saturday 8, Auditorium, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday 11, Retreat, 1:00 a.m.

Tron by Steven Lisberger

Sitges could have paid tribute this year to ‘ET: El extraterrestre’, ‘Blade runner’ or ‘La cosa’, since the three turned 40 in 2022, but he preferred, with good sense, to turn to ‘Tron’, also from 1982. Not surprisingly, the revolutionary film by Steven Lisberger introduced concepts such as virtual reality, digital hyperconnection and, of course, the metaverse four decades ago. Saturday 8, Prado, 9:00 a.m.

‘The Five Devils’, by Léa Mysius

Contributing screenwriter to great authors (Audiard, Desplechin, Denis), Léa Mysius continues her own career as a director, after ‘Ava’, with this ambitious crossover of genres about a girl (Sally Dramé) who reproduces and stores her favorite scents in jars , including that of his mother (Adèle Exarchopoulos); a gift that will lead her to discover her family secrets. Saturday 8, Tramuntana, 10:45 a.m. Sunday 9, Auditorium, 9:00 p.m. Monday 10, Retreat, 8:00 p.m.

‘Unicorn Wars’, by Alberto Vazquez

A battle to the death between bears and unicorns? Is this possible without space-time imploding? It is, as evidenced by the new film by Alberto Vázquez, the director of the splendid ‘Psychonauts, the forgotten children’. An animated proposal defined by the director himself as “a cross between Bambi and ‘Apocalypse now'”, and full of healthy black humor and anti-war. Saturday 8, Tramuntana, 3:45 p.m. Sunday 9, Auditorium, 4:00 p.m. Monday 10, Prado, 12:00 p.m.

In 2017, the Basque director Paul Urkijo presented his debut feature, ‘Errementari’, in Sitges, a story inspired by a popular Basque tale about a blacksmith so cunning that he was capable of deceiving the devil himself. In ‘Irati’, Urkijo travels back to the past to delve into Basque mythological legends through an epic adventure set in the 7th century Pyrenees. Sunday 9, Auditorium, 8:45 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Monday 10, Retreat, 10:30 p.m.

‘Incredible mais vrai’ + ‘Fumer fait tousser’, by Quentin Dupieux

After the great reception of ‘Jaws’ in the 2020 edition, this year we have a double from the ‘auteur’ of the absurd Quentin Dupieux (and Anaïs Demoustier and Alain Chabat): a comedy about time travel and a satire of superhero movies with demonic turtles . Shout with us: “Torooo!”. Sunday 9, Tramuntana, 1:00 p.m. Monday 10, Auditorium, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday 11, Retreat, 1:15 p.m. And ‘Fumer fait tousser’: Monday 10, Tramuntana, 3:00 p.m. Tuesday 11, Auditorium, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday 12, Retreat, 1:15 p.m.

‘Ego (Hatching)’, by Hanna Bergholm

Finnish director Hanna Bergholm makes her feature debut, apparently in a big way, with this ‘monster movie’ about family and motherhood. Twelve-year-old gymnast Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) secretly hatches an egg that turns out to hide her monstrous alter ego, representing her rage toward a demanding mother. Sunday 9, Tramuntana, 3:00 p.m. Tuesday 11, Auditorium, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday 12, Retreat, 11:00 p.m.

Speak No Evil by Christian Tafdrup

Making friends on vacation has its risks. And if not, let them tell the Norwegian family who, while staying in Tuscany, meet a Dutch family who invites them to spend a weekend at their house in the woods. But, alas, the Dutch will be rougher – to put it in some way – than could be presumed. A sinister and acid film about the dangers of good looks. Sunday 9, Tramuntana, 1:00 a.m. Monday 10, Auditori, 12:00 p.m., and Prado, 11:00 p.m.

Last January, Nikyatu Jusu became, thanks to this film, the second black director to win the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. ‘Nanny’, the first purely horror production to also win this award, tells the story of an African immigrant (Anna Diop) who is assaulted by supernatural forces while taking care of the daughter of a wealthy family in New York. Tuesday 11, Tramuntana, 10:45 a.m., and Prado, 8:30 p.m.

If ‘X’, this year’s award-winning Ti West, became a critical and popular favorite, it was largely due to Mia Goth’s dual roles as aspiring ‘pornstar’ Maxine and elderly assassin Pearl, now the subject of a prequel with traces of (unhealthy) classic Disney or the melodramas of Douglas Sirk. Tuesday 11, Tramuntana, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday 12, Auditorium, 10:45 p.m. Thursday 13, Retreat, 1:15 p.m.

Watcher by Chloe Okuno

Not to be confused with the series of the same name, co-created by Ryan Murphy, premieres on Netflix these same days (October 13). We are talking about the acclaimed debut of Chloe Okuno, a story of paranoia and claustrophobia with Maika Monroe (‘It follows’) as a young woman who, after moving in with her husband in Bucharest, begins to believe that the neighbor across the street is following her on the street. Wednesday 12, Auditorium, 11:00 a.m. Thursday 13, Retreat, 8:15 p.m.

‘Huesera’, from michelle garza

The debut feature by Mexican Michelle Garza is a disturbing fable about the taboos of motherhood based on a woman who, after getting pregnant after a long time trying, all her fears of becoming a mother will take the form of a monster – the ‘bones’ of the title’– that will harass him to the point of terror. Wednesday 12, Tramuntana, 4:00 p.m. Thursday 13, Auditorium, 10:30 a.m. Friday 14, Prado, 10:30 p.m.

‘Halloween: The End’ by David Gordon Green

The thirteenth and, the title assures, the last installment of the ‘Halloween’ saga marks the end of a trilogy with which director David Gordon Green wanted to recover the essence of John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, of his heroine (Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode) to its aesthetics and soundtrack, here (co)signed again by Carpenter. Retro slashes. Thursday 13, Auditorium, 3:30 p.m.

‘As bestas’, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen

The director of ‘Antidisturbios’ and his inseparable screenwriter, Isabel Peña, travel to the deepest Galicia to offer the dark, sinister and violent side of ‘Alcarràs’. Here, life in the countryside does not have the romantic aura of a time that is running out, but rather an unhealthy spiral of hate, anger and death rolled as only Sorogoyen knows how to do it. Friday, 14. Tramuntana, 3:30 p.m. and Auditori, 10:30 p.m.

‘Bones at all’, by Luca Guadagnino

Premiered without critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival, the new film by the ever-mannered Luca Guadagnino tells the love story of two uprooted youngsters who embark on an aimless road trip through Reagan’s America. Peculiarity: The youngsters are two cannibals who need to eat and drink human flesh and blood to survive. Sitges-2022 closing film. Saturday 15. Auditorium, 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.