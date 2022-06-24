Skincare according to Pat McGrath

In 2020, Pat McGrath landed in France. More precisely, Pat McGrath Labs, the cosmetic brand of this makeup artist ultra talented, launched in 2015 in the USA, finally arrived on the French market … deliveries via the official website are now available in France and the products marketed at Sephora.

the skin care according to Pat McGrath

In 2020, Pat McGarth unveiled a collection of sublime cosmetics around the queen of flowers: the rose. In 2022, the collection takes a new turn. Previously composed “only” of make-up products (2 palettes, 2 matte lipsticks, 2 glosses and 2 lip liners), the divine Rose collection now has a brand new cosmetic, the very first care skincare of the brand !

It is an essence that allows reveal the skin’s natural radiancebut if we are to believe Pat McGrath, it would also be much more: this essence “does it all – it hydrates, rebalances and revitalizes – so skin feels soft, smooth and luminous”, welcomes Pac McGrath. More concretely, the ‘Divine Skin: Rose 001™ The essence’ treatment is a bi-phase essence designed to restore radiance to dull complexions and rehydrate. His secret? A complex based on rose and plant oils, rich in antioxidants, which helps to soothe, protect and rebalance.

Divine Rose, Naomi Campbell and Pat McGrath

If the business woman Briton of Jamaican origin is friends with Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson, Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk etc, she has a special relationship with the super top Naomi Campbell! So when Pat McGrath chose the very first official face of her make-up brand, she turned to the supermodel. A choice far from being hazardous if we are to believe the strong bonds of friendship that unite the two women: thus when Naomi Campbell affectionately nicknamed Pat McGrath “Ma'”, the makeup artist respond “You are more than a muse to me, you are my sister…”

And to accompany the launch of this new cosmetics from the Divine Rose collection, Pat McGrath once again called on Naomi Campbell. The super model thus lends her image to the promotion of care, the time of a short film shot by Steven Meisel, one of the most famous fashion and beauty photographers.

As for the treatment itself, Naomi Campbell seems to be an ambassador of choice as she seems convinced by the effectiveness of this treatment. “Whether I’m at work or on the go, people always ask me how I manage to have such healthy and fresh glowing skin. A few years ago Pat gave me Divine Skin Rose 001 The Essence – straight out of from her Korean lab. I immediately integrated it into my daily skincare routine. I can’t go a day without it and I’m fascinated by the results. The radiance, the luminosity, the hydration… It’s unbeatable!”indeed ensures the sublime top model!

The Divine Skin Rose 001™ The Essence, exclusively on patmcgrath.com. €100.