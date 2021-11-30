Skoda Karoq 2022, the restyling with a new look and more technology. Sportline too

The time has come for the Skoda Karoq of the restyling. This is a very important model for the manufacturer given that it was its second car with the most deliveries globally in 2020 and in the first six months of 2021. Four years after its debut, an update arrives that introduces some tweaks. to design, sustainable materials, new technologies and more efficient engines. It will arrive in 2022. Prices for the Italian market have not yet been disclosed. The SUV will be marketed in Italy in trim levels Ambition, Executive and Styleas well as in the SPORTLINE variant which is fitted as standard with the Black package, with roof bars and window frames in high-gloss black.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

Skoda has worked on the look of its SUV to make it even more eye-catching. The restyling introduced a wider hexagonal grille. Also at the front, the light clusters are more slender, as are the rear ones and have a four-element design. In addition, they can have Full-LED Matrix technology. Also noteworthy is the new rear spoiler which makes the SUV seem longer. The new bumper has the same body color. The large lower air intake features a crystal clear mesh design. Instead, the bulkheads on the sides of the bumper direct air towards the wheels, reducing swirls and improving flow. With the aim of improving aerodynamics, the version with all-wheel drive features a new underbody bulkhead, in the tank area, which also covers the rear axle. The bodywork of the new Skoda Karoq can be chosen in 9 colors. Available 17, 18 and 19-inch wheels. The 17 and 19-inch versions feature black Aero plastic elements that help reduce air turbulence. However, the 18-inch wheels have also been optimized from an aerodynamic point of view.

New Skoda Karoq measure 4,390 mm in length and 1,841 mm in width. The front-wheel drive version has a wheelbase of 2,638 mm, which becomes 2,630 mm in the all-wheel drive variants. The trunk can count on a capacity of 521 liters which become 1,630 liters with the rear seats folded. When equipped with VarioFlex rear seats, the boot can reach a capacity of 588 liters, 1,605 liters with the seats folded and 1,810 liters with the seats removed. Speaking of the interiors, Skoda has worked to make them more comfortable and sustainable. The new optional Eco package includes seat covers in recyclable and vegan materials, while improved LED ambient lighting and new decorative strips on the dashboard and doors create a more attractive look. As an option, you can choose the electrically adjustable front passenger seat.









During of 2022, the SUV will be equipped as standard with a digital instrumentation and 8-inch display that will replace the analogue instrumentation. Starting with the Ambition version, the digital instrumentation (or “Virtual Cockpit”) will be available as an option with a 10.25-inch screen. New Karoq has, depending on the version, the systems of Infotainment Bolero, Amundsen and Columbus, based on the Volkswagen Group’s third-generation infotainment platform. The first two have an 8-inch screen. The third, on the other hand, offers a 9-inch display and more digital services. Map and software updates are distributed via OTA. Smartphones can be connected to the car using Wireless SmartLink, Android Auto or Apple CarPlay technology.

ENGINES AND SAFETY

The SUV can be chosen with 5 different engines, petrol and diesel, with powers ranging from 81 kW (110 hp) to 140 kW (190 hp). Skoda offers the 2.0 TSI 140 kW (190 hp) engine exclusively on the Karoq SPORTLINE, in combination with the 7-speed DSG gearbox and electronically controlled 4×4 all-wheel drive. For the more powerful diesel, 4×4 drive and 7-speed DSG are available as options. Below is the diagram of the available engines. 1.0 TSI EVO: 3 cylinders – 81 kW / 110 HP – 200 Nm – 6-speed manual

1.5 TSI EVO: 4 cylinders – 110 kW / 150 HP – 250 Nm – 6-speed manual / 7-speed automatic

2.0 TSI EVO: 4 cylinders – 140 kW / 190 HP – 320 Nm – all-wheel drive – 7-speed automatic

2.0 TDI EVO: 4 cylinders – 85 kW / 116 hp – 300 Nm with 6-speed manual or 250 Nm with 7-speed automatic

2.0 TDI EVO: 4-cylinder – 110 kW / 150 hp – 340 Nm with 6-speed manual or 360 Nm with 7-speed automatic and all-wheel drive





The SPORTLINE model it can be recognized by some specific details such as the glossy black grille, which creates a strong contrast with the body-colored bumper. Further details in black include the diffuser at the rear, the mirror housings and the 18-inch Procyon alloy wheels, with Aero elements, as well as the optional 19-inch Sagitarius alloy wheels.