Some Florida Republicans snub Biden’s State of the Union address

Governor Ron DeSantis throws hats into the crowd as he takes the stage at the CPAC 2022 conference in Orlando, Florida on February 24, 2022. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

As President Joe Biden prepares to deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, two of Florida’s top Republicans are determined to publicly shy away from the event.

Sen. Marco Rubio announced last month that he would boycott the speech over strict COVID-19 guidelines, while Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected a request to send the National Guard to Washington for security support.

“Last week, the Biden administration requested the assistance of state National Guardsmen in Washington DC. I have declined this request; none will be sent @FLGuard aa capital for Biden’s State of the Union address,” DeSantis, a Republican and potential 2024 presidential hopeful, said on Twitter Monday.

The DC and Capitol police made the request

Although DeSantis framed the request as coming from the Biden administration, it actually originated from the DC Metropolitan Police and the US Capitol Police, the two law enforcement agencies that responded to the 6/6 Capitol riots. January of last year and took the brunt of the physical injuries.

The two agencies asked the Biden administration to approve National Guard support on the eve of the speech.

The failure to mobilize the Guard before the Electoral College recount and President Donald Trump’s reluctance to send the Guard after the unrest began came under close scrutiny as lawmakers investigated security lapses in the aftermath of the attack. from last year.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week approved a request by the two agencies to deploy 700 National Guardsmen ahead of Biden’s speech and a convoy of truckers that was inspired by the anti-vaccine protest that occupied Canada’s capital, Ottawa, last month. The mission is approved through March 7, per Austin’s order.

In addition to the 400 DC National Guardsmen deployed under the order, 300 will arrive from New Jersey, Vermont and West Virginia.. There will be no Floridians, but their absence will not affect the number of guards deployed.

Rubio avoids the protocols for COVID-19

Another Floridian who will not be seen Tuesday night is Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been saying for weeks that he will not attend Biden’s speech due to strict COVID-19 protocols.

“I will watch the replays on television. I don’t need to sit there and go through all that. Honestly, I’m tired of all the COVID theatrical crap,” Rubio said last week during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, a conservative cable channel.

Speech attendees, including both legislators and journalists, must undergo a health screening and have a negative PCR test the day before the speech.

Initial guidelines also required attendees to wear a quality mask, such as an N95 or KN95, but a day before the speech the White House and Capitol Hill announced they were relaxing their mask-wearing rules as the number of COVID cases in Washington it has decreased.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday pushed back against the idea that the easing in mandates had anything to do with the State of the Union timing and the president’s desire not to have to wear a mask when address the nation in the 9 pm ET address.

“I would say that the president is very powerful, but he could not force us to be in the green zone that we are in right now in DC. That is why we are not required, we are not going to be required to wear a mask starting tomorrow,” Psaki said.

“So I would say that for him, it had nothing to do with the coincidence around the State of the Union address. He wanted to give the CDC the necessary time to evaluate and make recommendations that were clear to the American public about what their recommendations would be for the use of masks in the future.”

Asked if Rubio thought the loosening of mask rules had something to do with his announced boycott, Rubio’s spokeswoman, Ansley Bradwell, reiterated that the Florida senator “will not be attending because testing is mandatory.”

Rubio delivered the 2013 Republican response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address.