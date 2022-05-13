Son of Pepe Aguilar shares a photo with the daughter of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán

Yes ok Angela Aguilardaughter of the singer Pepe Aguilar who shares the same profession, has been one of the members of the best-known family in the show business, has a half brother that has not had as much focus of attention after having faced a legal process.

Emiliano Aguilar, is a young man who in 2017 found himself immersed in an investigation for alleged human trafficking, which even caused him to spend a few months in jail. Now, he draws attention again for a photograph that circulates on social networks.

Inside a barbershop, Emiliano Aguilar can be seen together with Rose Isela Guzmandaughter of drug trafficker Joaquín El Chapo Guzmanin what looks like a friendly match.

Internet users have commented on the publication their doubts about what is the reason why they are together or what kind of relationship do you haveNevertheless no member of the Aguilar family has spoken about it.

Although the photo began to circulate this Mondaythere is no information about the exact date in which it was taken, nor the reasons why they were posing together.

The young Aguilar is currently a member of the his father’s staff and supports them in you tour they perform, according to the same Pepe Aguilar who has shared his relationship with him through his social networks.

On the other hand, even though Rosa Isela is not recognized by the Guzmán family, according to an interview with People en Español magazine, she claims to be the daughter of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel as part of the 16 children of El Chapo.

