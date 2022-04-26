Sony would remove Andrew Garfield from Spider-Man

Digital Millennium

Sony has given great newsor so it has been said by different insiders who revealed, at the time, some leaks of what would be ‘Spiderman No Way Homand’.

turns out Sony has many plans to expand its spiderverse that started with Venom and which has now expanded thanks to the ‘Morbius’ movie.

The big plan is a Sinister Six-style crossover that will at least star Venom, Vulture, Morbius and a few others to fight Spider-Man.

Goodbye to Andrew Garfield?

This is where everything starts to get strange and dangerous for fans of the arachnid and that is that Sony wants Spider-Man to be Holland’s Spider-Man, but it is not clear if they are going to solve that with Disney and Marvel. The leak says that Andrew Garfield was approached about returning to his old role as Peter Parker, but he said no.

This means putting an end to the different rumors that put Andrew as spidey once again. These rumors had been fueled by his impact on the last installment of the arachnid. But this might not come true and so and “retire” and choose a new Spider-Man in his own universe.

​“Sony wants high-profile stars to lead its other random Spider-Verse character movies.”

The fact is that Sony is only three movies away from this experiment. Both Venoms have been a hit, at least with audiences. ‘Morbius’ was pummeled by critics, but was accepted as at least a meme by fans.

He has made $148 million worldwide, which is a far cry from ‘Venom’ numbers. It’s hard to know what something like a ‘Kraven the Hunter’ movie is going to do. However, Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney for Madame Webb is another story that is already confirmed.​

