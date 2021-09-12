Space Jam 3? The director would like Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is in pretty much every movie they’ve made in the past decade, and maybe he could star in Space Jam 3 too.

While Space Jam: New Legends is coming right in these days in cinemas and on HBO Max, director Malcolm D. Lee is already thinking about a possible Space Jam 3, which would see none other than the protagonist Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Let’s go in order: the new movie of the saga to be released in days is the second chapter, sequel to the cult film of the 90s with Michael Jordan, and follows the own approach of original movie in terms of the mix between animation and live action elements. Along with the Looney Tunes characters, the cast is made up of the basketball star LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green And Zendaya, among others.

In the film, LeBron teams up with the Looney Tunes (reconstructing the Toon Squad) to save his son from an artificial intelligence (played by Don Cheadle). It took 25 years to see it made, but if there is a Space Jam 3 it probably won’t take that long to see it.

The director himself talked about it in a recent interview, revealing that he is quite open to the possibility of a third chapter of the saga, in which he would choose for the lead role, the star Dwayne Johnson. The actor was also an icon of sport, of wrestling in particular, so his possible involvement would see the film no longer rotate through basketball, in all probability.

A choice that would certainly be courageous, to try to take the film to a different level from the first two. Let’s see the director’s words together.

Space Jam 3 with Dwayne The Rock Johnson: the director speaks

“For me never say never. It is a question of whether fans will respond positively to the film. But I believe the bar has been set very high by Michael Jordan before and now by another global superstar like LeBron James, who transcends sport. Who will be the next person to be transported to that universe? Then it’s about finding a script and story that is good enough not to repeat what you’ve done before, but to capture the spirit and move on.

Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting choice. It would be something different. I don’t know exactly what his abilities would be, maybe he could go back to wrestling, that would be interesting ”.

What do you think? You would see it well Dwayne Johnson in Space Jam 3?

(Source: EW)