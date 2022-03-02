Spain allocates some 30 million euros to 46 research projects in precision medicine

Madrid, March 2, AZERTAC

The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation, allocates 29.4 million euros to 46 precision medicine research projects.

According to AZERTAC, the first in this field is part of the Strategic Action for Health (AES), the largest financing instrument for biomedical research in Spain.

The funded projects will be managed by public research centers, universities and other Spanish biomedical research organizations belonging to different autonomous communities. The research will receive aid in areas such as personalization in cancer therapy, the identification of biomarkers of different diseases, precision medicine in diabetes, research into tumors in children, the prevention of secondary effects of stroke therapy, the investigation of cardiac pathologies and the genetic analysis of autism spectrum disorders, among others.

The contest is part of the Strategic Projects for Transformation and Economic Recovery (PERTE), whose objective is to promote a high-performance health system based on precision medicine, advanced treatments and artificial intelligence.

In addition to this ISCIII call, the Strategic Health Action 2022 will launch a new project focused on precision medicine with a fund of more than 80 million euros.

These projects focus on precision medicine, for which the ISCIII laid the groundwork in 2020 with the launch, approval and award of a grant competition for precision medicine infrastructure related to science and technology. In parallel, the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation is preparing a National Strategy for Precision Medicine.