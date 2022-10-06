Spain approves the long-awaited ‘Grandchildren’s Law’ that would benefit thousands of Cubans

The Democratic Memory Lawwhich opens the possibility for hundreds of thousands of Cuban descendants of Spaniards to be able to opt for the citizenship of that European nation, passed Wednesday in the Senate in Madrid.

The law, promoted by the Government of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and the United We Can formation, passed the final exam in the full Senate with 128 votes in favor, 113 against and 18 abstentions.

According to the text of the provision, now the descendants of Spaniards born outside of Spain could apply for nationalitythat their father or mother, grandfather or grandmother had been Spanish and that, as a consequence of having suffered exile for political, ideological or belief reasons, they had lost Spanish nationality.

Sons and daughters of Spaniards born abroad, and of Spanish women who lost their nationality by marrying foreigners can also apply.as required by a law of the Francisco Franco regime.

Legal experts who spoke with DIARIO DE CUBA pointed out that while the 2007 Historical Memory Law only allowed minors to opt for nationality, now the sons or daughters —not grandchildren— of those who naturalized Spanish under the protection of the aforementioned provision, and who were left out then because they were not minors.

But also the children, regardless of age, of those who are naturalized by this Law of Democratic Memory may acquire Spanish nationalitypointed out Estela Marina Pérez, director of the Aristeo Group, based in Madrid.

“We have to prepare ourselves, look for birth certificates. There are people who say ‘my grandfather was Spanish,’ but they don’t know where he was from,” advised Marina Pérez. “Without that reliable evidence, a file cannot be presented.”

According to the lawyer, The basic documents for the process will be the birth certificates of the interested party, his father or mother and his grandfather or grandmother; the grandmother’s marriage certificate, as well as the death certificate, if he passed away. Finding them is the fundamental thing that people must do now.

For his part, Guillermo Morales Catá, CEO of Legal Team, a Barcelona-based law firm, said that Cubans will be able to present their application directly at the Spanish Consulate in Havana or hire a professional in Spanish territory to present it in digital format directly to the Ministry of Justice. The lawyer recommends the latter, which is much faster.

Although Morales Catá considered that there could be 200,000 people in Cuba who could rely on this law to apply for Spanish nationality, he believed that “many more people can be saved.”

“If I opt for the nationality of my Spanish ancestors and I am, then, originally Spanish (because I have Spanish blood), my son can obtain, under the assumption of family roots, a one-year residence permit, with the right to reside and work as an employee and self-employed; after a year that residence permit can be changed to a two-year one, and when you have resided for two years, you can apply for Spanish nationality,” he said.

“All family members benefit”Marina Perez added. “Once you acquire Spanish nationality, in the way you have acquired it, your minor children opt for nationality, your older children will be able to do so by the Democratic Memory Law and, on top of that, your spouses will have a community family. The benefit is widespread. It opens the doors for many more possibilities for the entire Cuban people.”